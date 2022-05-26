McCarthy gathers group to tackle underage proposals

GAA president asks all four provincial chairmen to help explore motions including introduction of U19 grade
McCarthy gathers group to tackle underage proposals

Weighing up options: GAA President Larry McCarthy at the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cork and Clare at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Pic: by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 17:25
John Fogarty

GAA president Larry McCarthy has appointed a committee to come up with underage grade proposals before the end of the year.

A Special Congress is expected to be called this autumn to debate the recommendations from the group, which includes the four provincial chairmen – Ger Ryan (Munster), Ciarán MacLaughlin (Ulster), John Murphy (Connacht) and Pat Teehan (Leinster).

A number of motions on the grades were discussed at Congress in Mayo in February but did not receive the required two-third support. The Central Council proposal to introduce an U19 grade at inter-county level was also withdrawn but on the understanding a committee would be set up to develop ideas.

It is hoped that the body will be able to produce a report as quickly as the one that delivered the All-Ireland senior football championship blueprint for Congress three months ago. The four provincial chairmen were also part of that consultation.

Meanwhile, Sunday week’s Munster SHC final is set to be a 45,775 sell-out in Thurles after 11,000 terrace tickets sold out in as many minutes on Friday morning.

In a statement released this morning, it was confirmed the Killinan and Town End terrace tickets at FBD Semple Stadium sold out rapidly.

The press release read: “The allocation of 11,000 Terrace Tickets which went on sale at 10am this morning for the Munster Hurling Final via participating Centra and Supervalu outlets in addition to Ticketmaster sold out in 11 minutes.

“All remaining tickets are with the participating county boards (Clare and Limerick) and Season Ticket holders. It is not expected that any tickets will be returned from the County Boards and in that event, the Munster Hurling Final will be a sell-out event on Sunday week June 5 at FBD Semple Stadium.” 

 Health and safety protocols have cut the capacity of the venue, which attracted 50,000-plus crowds on four occasions in the 2000s – the 2000 and ‘06 Cork-Tipperary finals and the 2003 and ‘04 clashes between Cork and Waterford. The Cork-Clare provincial deciders there in 2017 and ‘18 both drew attendances of over 45,000.

The last Clare-Limerick Munster SHC in 1995 attracted 46,361 to Thurles.

GALWAY (MHC v Laois): D. Fahy (Ardrahan); L. McInerney (Loughrea), S. Murphy (Clarinbridge), D. Counihan (Clarinbridge); B. O’Donovan (Gort), O. O’Gorman (Kilconieron), J. Lonergan (Turloughmore); C. Trayers (Turloughmore), P. MacCarthaigh (Sarsfields); O. Burke (Pádraig Pearses), R. Burke (c, Oranmore-Maree), C. Lawless (Athenry); R. O’Donnell (Oranmore-Maree), A. Niland (Clarinbridge), C. Dolphin (Mullagh). Subs: C. Wilde (Turloughmore), J. Wallace (Ballygar), S. Concannon (Craughwell), S. Power (Ballinasloe), C. Killeen (Loughrea), S. Walsh (Moycullen), C. Gilligan (Craughwell), S. Keane (Sarsfields), J. O’Malley (Kilnadeema/Leitrim).

More in this section

Rory Maguire and Cathail O’Mahony tackle Jack Barry 7/5/2022 No signs of Kerry coming unstuck in the middle as options now abound
Munster final sold-out after tickets snapped up in 11 minutes Munster final sold-out after tickets snapped up in 11 minutes
Galway v Wexford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Galway chair unhappy with Leinster final schedule 
<p>Dilemma: Libby Coppinger of Cork will play in the provincial football final this Saturday but a fixture clash prevents her from playing for the county's camogie team. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Fixture clash sparks disgust as Cork dual stars are caught in middle

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices