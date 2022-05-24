Landers: 'This is the second time the Waterford players have downed tools for a manager'

The switch of youngster Ciarán Joyce and the resurgence of elder stalwarts is key to Cork's Munster Championship turnaround, says Mark Landers.

Cork qualified for the All-Ireland series with a comprehensive win over Tipperary, backing up a victory over Waterford that rescued their campaign following two opening defeats.

"It’s incredible how the whole thing has turned around," said All-Ireland winning Cork captain Landers, speaking on Dalo's Hurling Podcast.

"The placement of Ciarán Joyce at centre back has been a huge changing point of all the things that have happened. That one move has significantly steadied the ship. It’s a great tribute to a young fella that at 20 he can man a position like that. He looks so comfortable, has plenty of time on the ball no matter who he is up against.

"I would have been a small bit afraid because of his age of putting him in there so early. You knew you had a good one but the question is whether you put him in. But he has steadied the ship dramatically."

Landers also singled out forward Conor Lehane for credit.

"The two elder lads, Conor Lehane and Seamie Harnedy, have really started to hit form. I would have been hard on Conor that he hadn’t fulfilled his potential but I would be the first to admit that I thought Sunday was his greatest display in a Cork jersey.

"With the early lead Tipp got, Conor in the next 15-20 minutes spreadeagled the field. Six points from play in that first half. He was electric, he was everywhere. His touch was brilliant. He went into the air and controlled with one hand — he won’t get that against the Limericks or Kilkennys but on Sunday he was immense and great credit to him."

There had been speculation in the buildup that marquee attacker Patrick Horgan might be omitted from the Cork side but Kieran Kingston backed hurling's record championship scorer.

"The selectors made a big decision to start Patrick Horgan and I thought he tried really hard. I would have called him out for jogging out to take frees, but he was sprinting out to them yesterday. I thought that set a good tone for him as well.

"We have a nice blend now and the leaders keep coming to the fore. Niall O'Leary was comfortable, Sean O'Donoghue too. I just think in general there is a feelgood factor."

That's a sharp contrast to the mood in Waterford, with Landers baffled by the 'capitulation' to Clare that ended their interest in this year's championship.

“This is the second time the Waterford players have downed tools for a manager. They did the same for Paraic Fanning. The interesting thing is he got them to a league final too that year.

“To think they won the league so impressively this year... the morale and the spirit seemed to have gone from them.

"Clare left off five or six of their better known players and they get well beaten. Barring Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Curran who played really well, the rest of them didn’t play well and that’s a major concern.

“I think this Waterford situation isn’t over yet. Whether Liam Cahill will stay in situ must be in question. We think Liam Cahill has done a magnificent

job, those Waterford players have been magnificent all year up to the Cork game last weekend.

"But the complete capitulation has to be questioned. There is obviously something not right.

"It's hard to believe anyone would have predicted Waterford not in the top three in Munster."