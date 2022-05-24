Kerry man Teddy Doyle embracing life as a Tipperary footballer

Tipperary attacker Teddy Doyle admits leaving his native Templenoe and throwing his lot in with Ballina and Tipp was the most difficult decision of his life.

Doyle was on the Templenoe team that graduated from Kerry to win the All-Ireland club junior title in 2016 while, three years later, he helped the club's intermediates to Munster success.

But living in Tipperary, working as a Garda Siochana member in Limerick and travelling back and forth to south Kerry for club training took its toll and Doyle felt his game was suffering.

So he joined the Ballina club in Tipp and county manager David Power promptly called him into this year's Premier setup.

"It's probably the hardest thing I've done, leaving your club is obviously something no fella ever wants to do but such is life," said Doyle, who has made nine League and Championship appearances for Tipp so far this year. "I wasn't doing myself justice I don't think, playing with my club the way I was.

"The commute was too much. I wasn't making training as often as I could have and I just couldn't keep it up. It was difficult leaving but I've a new club in Ballina in Tipperary. In fairness, before I even started with them, they were very welcoming, inviting me to training sessions and anything else that was going on in the club. I'm lucky to have found a new club like them in Ballina."

Doyle blasted two goals on his full league debut against Wexford in early March and has started every game since including the Munster championship ties against Waterford and Limerick.

Not that it's a particularly easy life since dumping his commute to Kerry.

"I thought I was fairly committed to my club travelling up and down as often as I was but I'm nearly on the road a lot more now that I'm with Tipperary," he said.

"There's a lot of work that goes into it. I've a new found respect for the inter-county scene and inter-county panels, players and management. It takes a lot of time and effort."

Along with Cordal man Sean O'Connell, who played for the Kerry U-20s in 2020, the duo are now chasing Tailteann Cup success with the 2020 Munster senior champions. Meanwhile, Pat Spillane Junior, another Templenoe native who featured in that 2019 provincial club success, is playing for Sligo.

"We crossed paths in the league, we played them in Thurles," said Doyle who got married to a Tipp woman in January and has bought a house in the county.

"I'm a Tipp man now. I'm living in Tipp and I'll embrace the Tipp colours."

Tipp will begin their Tailteann Cup campaign on Sunday away to Carlow.

"We were gutted to lose to Limerick, particularly the way we did," said Doyle of their provincial exit.

"We didn't do ourselves justice. We underperformed, definitely. I don't think we've performed in that manner all year, maybe bar the first couple of league games, but we've been really going well since."