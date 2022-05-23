Cork footballers back in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Louth clash

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be the stage for Cork footballers’ All-Ireland SFC Round 1 qualifier against Louth on Saturday week (2pm throw-in).
Having been unavailable for two Munster senior games due to pitch reconstruction following Ed Sheeran’s concerts last month, the Ballintemple venue will host the backdoor game on June 4.
The meeting of Mayo and Monaghan in Castlebar has also been fixed for that afternoon (4pm) and will be televised on Sky Sports. Clare’s meeting with Meath in Ennis throws in at 5pm that same day.
RTÉ will broadcast the eagerly-awaited game between Armagh and Donegal on Sunday week. The clash in the Athletic Grounds has a 1.30pm throw-in time.
All games must be decided on the day meaning extra-time and penalties will apply if necessary to separate the teams.
JUNE 4
Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm, Live GAAGO.
Mayo v Monaghan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 4pm, Live Sky Sports.
Clare v Meath, Cusack Park 5pm, Live GAAGO.
JUNE 5
Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds 1.30pm, Live RTÉ.