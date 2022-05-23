Cork footballers back in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Louth clash

Having been unavailable for two Munster senior games due to pitch reconstruction following Ed Sheeran’s concerts last month, the Ballintemple venue will host the qualifier on June 4
Cork footballers back in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Louth clash

Cork footballers will play their first round qualifier against Louth in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 15:21
John Fogarty

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be the stage for Cork footballers’ All-Ireland SFC Round 1 qualifier against Louth on Saturday week (2pm throw-in).

Having been unavailable for two Munster senior games due to pitch reconstruction following Ed Sheeran’s concerts last month, the Ballintemple venue will host the backdoor game on June 4.

The meeting of Mayo and Monaghan in Castlebar has also been fixed for that afternoon (4pm) and will be televised on Sky Sports. Clare’s meeting with Meath in Ennis throws in at 5pm that same day.

RTÉ will broadcast the eagerly-awaited game between Armagh and Donegal on Sunday week. The clash in the Athletic Grounds has a 1.30pm throw-in time.

All games must be decided on the day meaning extra-time and penalties will apply if necessary to separate the teams.

JUNE 4

Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm, Live GAAGO.

Mayo v Monaghan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 4pm, Live Sky Sports.

Clare v Meath, Cusack Park 5pm, Live GAAGO.

JUNE 5

Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds 1.30pm, Live RTÉ.

More in this section

Tipperary v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 Mark Coleman: 'We’re nowhere near the finished article'
Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Armagh to face Tyrone, while Cork host Louth in All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers
Tipperary v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 Kingston: 'I've massive belief in this group of players'
<p>Dalo's Hurling Podcast. In association with Renault Ireland</p>

Dalo's Hurling Show: Kingston turns the ship, Wexford come good. Soul searching for Tipp and Waterford

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices