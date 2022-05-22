Sixth win for Spa seals Kerry SFL top spot

Spa were the big winners in round seven of the Kerry senior football league when they recorded their sixth win of the campaign with a 1-16 to 2-6 victory over a battling St Mary’s side who are in relegation strife.

Spa led 0-8 to 0-3 at half time with Evan Cronin, Mike Foley and Cian Murphy scoring a brace each while Paul O’Donoghue and Anthony Cournane were on target for the South Kerry side.

Despite an early O’Donoghue goal and points from Cournane, Spa kicked clear with sub Cian Tobin finishing a fine move to the net while Eoin Cronin, who was also introduced off the bench, finished with 0-4. Despite a second Cournane goal, St Mary’s couldn't build up any head of steam as Spa secured the win which leaves them top of the table on 12 points.

Austin Stacks and Rathmore were swapping scores for much of their thrilling contest before two Cian Purcell goals secured a win for the Tralee side on a 2-11 to 0-12 scoreline.

For most of the first half, Rathmore outscored Stacks by six points to five. Darragh O’Brien scored three of those points with Cian Purcell and Adam Curran also on target. But Purcell pounced for a well-taken goal in the 29th minute and that strike was the difference between the sides (1-7 to 0-7) at the interval.

Rathmore outscored Stacks four points to three in the third quarter but once again their efforts were undone by Purcell who was at the end of another great Stacks move to seal the win

Victory leaves Stacks on nine points alongside Dr Crokes who beat Ballymacelligott 5-16 to 1-11.

Dingle who drew with Killarney Legion on 0-8 apiece and Kerins O’Rahilly’s who beat Kenmare Shamrocks 0-12 to 0-9 make it four sides on nine points in a most competitive league.