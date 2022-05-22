Douglas and Blackrock continue to set Cork SHL pace

It’s as you were on top of Division 1A of the Red FM Cork SHL after both Douglas and Blackrock maintained their perfect records in round six of the competition.
Douglas and Blackrock continue to set Cork SHL pace
Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 15:36
John Coleman

It’s as you were on top of Division 1A of the Red FM Cork SHL after both Douglas and Blackrock maintained their perfect records in round six of the competition.

Douglas came away from Fermoy with a 0-21 to 0-12 win on Saturday with Daniel Harte unerring from frees while veterans Mark Harrington and Stephen Moylan also impressed.

Meanwhile, Blackrock had a comfortable 1-25 to 0-13 win over Na Piarsaigh. Conor O’Brien found the net for the Rockies while last year’s Cork U20 star Robbie Cotter hit 0-9 from play.

Fr O’Neill’s remain in contention for qualification for the semis after they defeated Newtownshandrum by 3-22 to 2-13 on Saturday. Billy Dunne hit for 3-2 and Declan Dalton scored 0-11 for O’Neill’s while Ronan Geary and Jamie Coughlan scored the goals for Newtown.

Elsewhere in the group two goals each from Pearse Morris and Thomas Murray helped Bishopstown to their first win of the season as they defeated Newcestown by 4-14 to 0-12 while two goals from Gary Leahy and another from Eoghan Keniry gave Killeagh a 3-16 to 1-19 victory over Midleton.

Sarsfields remain on top of Division 1B after they brushed aside Glen Rovers, on Tuesday night. Two goals from Aaron Myers and one each from Luke Hackett and Colm McCarthy set them on the road to a 4-21 to 0-13 victory.

Sars continue to edge Kanturk on scoring difference after the Duhallow side defeated Carrigtwohill by 1-19 to 0-18 on Saturday. Brian O’Sullivan hit 0-7 and Colin and Aidan Walsh hit 0-3 each for Kanturk while Liam O’Keeffe had the goal.

It was Carrigtwohill’s second loss of the week after Charleville defeated them by 2-14 to 0-13. However Charleville then came up short on Saturday as two goals from Mossie O’Carroll gave Erin’s Own a 2-21 to 0-23 win in Caherlag.

Elsewhere St Finbarr’s had a 0-20 to 0-14 win over Mallow while Bride Rovers defeated Ballymartle 1-14 to 0-13.

More in this section

Niamh Hanniffy scores a goal 21/5/2022 Camogie round-up: Four-star Galway get off to stress-free start 
Paddy Smyth and Brian Concannon 21/5/2022 As Galway march onto Leinster decider, Dublin's summer ends
Kilkenny v Wexford - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 Wexford boss Darragh Egan lauds the composure of his players against Kilkenny
<p>22 May 2022; Pádraic Moylan of Kilkenny in action against Adam English of Limerick and Shane O'Brien of Limerick during the oneills.com GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile</p>

Kilkenny win first ever All-Ireland U20 crown with victory over Limerick

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices