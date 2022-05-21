Offaly's Johnny Moloney: 'We have no business in the qualifiers at the present time'

If Offaly had won their final National League game against Cork by a point, instead of losing by a point, they'd be preparing for Monday morning's All-Ireland qualifier draw instead of tomorrow's Tailteann Cup opener.

Truth be told, the bigger disaster from Offaly's perspective was the Round 4 league draw with Meath when they conceded a 75th minute goal in Tullamore.

All of it added up to relegation from Division 2, and safety for Cork, though Offaly captain Johnny Moloney is honest enough to admit that they're simply not ready for the qualifiers and teams like Tyrone, Monaghan, Mayo and Monaghan at this stage.

"If we stayed up, and to be honest that was our goal, we would have no business in the qualifiers at the present time," said Moloney. "I think we eventually will, but at the minute we are two or three years away from that.

"I think we have a lot of young players who will be able to step up so we can bridge a gap to most teams and be competitive in most games, competitive against all teams hopefully but not at this moment in time.

"The Tailteann Cup gives us an opportunity to develop something with a view to next season and beyond. If we go well in it, it will be a chance to build a bit of momentum so lads are hungry to come in next year and start bridging that gap that I am talking about."

Offaly and Down, on paper at least, should carry some sort of advantage into the inaugural competition given the higher standard they played at throughout spring.

The draw has been relatively kind to Offaly too, pitching them in against a Wexford side that beat them in the Leinster championship, ensuring instant motivation.

Moloney insists it's not revenge per se that Offaly are after, more an opportunity to prove that they're not as bad as they looked that day at Wexford Park four weeks ago.

"It's not really a revenge mission," he maintained of Offaly's return to the south east. "But it did focus the minds because the result actually flattered us down in Wexford. They won by three points but it was a bigger margin than that. It is an opportunity not for revenge but just to redeem ourselves in terms of putting in a better performance because we were very poor the first day and it wasn't of the standard we expect of ourselves."

Moloney doesn't bring it up but Offaly did go into the last Wexford game with a long list of injuries. Niall and Ruairi McNamee both missed out as did Cathal Donoghue, Man of the Match in last year's All-Ireland U-20 final win, and Jack O'Brien. In the warm up before the game, Keith O'Neill and John Furlong both pulled out.

It's understood that all of those players will be available tomorrow, strengthening Offaly's hand considerably.

"All credit to Wexford the last day, they are much better than people gave them credit for," said Tullamore man Moloney. "Going into the game, everyone had us down as red-hot favourites but we were under no illusions that wasn't going to be the case. And when you looked at the game, Wexford were the far better team so there is a gap for us to close."

While he's a fan of the competition, Moloney would have preferred the GAA to drop the regionalised element and he believes the final should be twinned with the All-Ireland senior final too.

"I don't think that will make or break the competition this year but long-term it should definitely be looked at," he said.