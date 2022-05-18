Confirmed: Semple Stadium to host Munster final 

The provincial hurling final will be preceded by the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie championship group game between Tipperary and Waterford.
15 May 2022; Shane O'Donnell of Clare is tackled by Declan Hannon and Sean Finn of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match. Photo by John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 20:16
Eoghan Cormican

FBD Semple Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the Clare-Limerick Munster SHC final on Sunday, June 5 (4pm throw-in).

Tickets for the Thurles double-header will go on sale on Thursday, May 26.

The June 5 meeting will be the first Clare-Limerick Munster hurling final since 1995, which Clare won on their way to a first All-Ireland crown in 81 years.

The counties played out a thrilling 1-21 to 0-24 draw last Sunday in Ennis, a result that guaranteed Clare’s place in the Munster final with a round to spare.

Limerick are chasing a fourth Minster title in-a-row, whereas Clare are hoping to bridge a 24-year gap to the county's last provincial success.

