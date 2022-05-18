Four changes to Cork minor team for Munster semi-final against Tipp

There are four changes to the Cork minor football team for tomorrow’s Munster semi-final away to Tipperary (Semple Stadium, 7pm) from the side that was well beaten by Kerry last week.

Corner-back Mark O’Sullivan, half-back Darragh O’Donovan, and centre-forward Ed Myers, all of whom were used off the bench at Austin Stack Park, are promoted to the starting team for the Tipperary clash.