Did late goals against Limerick mask Waterford’s true form?

Munster SHC Talking Points

Waterford need to blow out the dirty petrol – fast

At half-time in the Clare-Waterford Munster quarter-final last June, the anger and frustration bubbling inside Liam Cahill throughout the first half blew off the lid. Waterford were all over the place. Clare’s lead of nine points would have been far greater if they hadn’t hit 14 wides.

Cahill scorched the players with the lash of his tongue in the dressing room. Waterford did turn it around, but their comeback only got them to within four points of Clare. The smoke was still billowing from Cahill’s ears afterwards.

In his post-match interview, he said that “too many players failed”. His anger still hadn’t abated in their post-match briefing in the Anner Hotel. At one stage, a stack of chairs tumbled down on a table.

Eleven months on, and surely after another hot dressing down after Sunday’s defeat, Cahill’s disappointment and anger was obvious as soon as he left the dressing-room. He said that his players were “bullied”, that they “didn’t hurl together as a team” and that “we were more or less looking to the officials and out to the line rather than to what was going on between the lines."

Waterford were sluggish and flat and they looked like a team that didn’t handle the pressure. They were in a commanding position when leading by 0-6 to 0-2 against the breeze but once they surrendered that control they never got it back. The puckout stat in the first ten minutes was 10-0 to Waterford, with Waterford mining 0-5 from that possession. But those numbers collapsed afterwards.

Their execution was way off; Waterford’s conversion rate was only 49%; Cork mined 1-9 off the Waterford puckout; Cork scored 0-8 off Waterford turnovers; Cork scored two goals but they could have had five; after looking like a goal machine during the league, that threat has receded in the last three matches.

They did score two late goals against Limerick but did those goals mask Waterford’s true form in this championship? Did it overhype their status coming into Sunday? Waterford only scored one point in the last 25 minutes of that Limerick match. Limerick were down four All-Stars, but they still hit 0-30. The form of some of their key players is nowhere near the level it needs to be for Waterford to be the force they think they can be.

Similar to last year, Cahill will surely get a response now on Sunday, but it still may not be enough. Because Waterford’s fate is out of their own hands if Cork beat Tipperary.

Cork finally get a handle on turnovers

When Cork lost to Clare three weeks ago, it was another horror-show on turnovers, most of which stemmed from their difficulty to win ball under pressure, especially in 50-50 contests.

The greasy conditions were a factor but the majority of the ball Cork turned over stemmed from a Clare defender just being stronger and more combative in the tackle. Even when a Clare player had minimal chance of winning that 50-50 or 60-40 contest, or securing possession from the break, they just had to spoil the ball because Clare always had enough covering players coming back to scoop up the loose possession.

Prior to Sunday, Cork’s struggles in protecting possession and repeatedly turning it over had been evident in three previous matches from the league final; Cork had turned over the ball an incredible 108 times; they had conceded 3-32 off that possession.

On Sunday, Cork finally got a handle on those numbers; they turned over the ball 31 times, which is still high, but not as high as their average had been; Cork only shipped 0-7 from that possession, which was considerably lower than the damage other teams had been inflicting from the ball Cork had been turning over.

Cork’s workrate was far higher than it had been, but they had a much stronger focal point up front with Alan Connolly and Tim O’Mahony. Both players only had a combined seven possessions but their impact was huge; Connolly scored two goals and could have had a third while he was fouled for two frees and he set up another point; O’Mahony had an assist, along with having a key hand in Connolly’s second goal, while he also nearly manufactured another goal.

More importantly, the ball stuck in the Cork forward line much more often than it had been, while Cork didn’t let the opposition hurt them as badly on the counter-attack.

But considering the paucity of the Waterford performance, Cork will have to match, and even exceed, that work-rate, desire and application even more on Sunday against Tipperary.

Tipperary need to score almost every chance they create

After the Tipperary-Limerick match two weeks ago, Seán Flynn wrote a brilliant analysis piece where he broke down the comparative levels of work-rate between the teams. Flynn showed how Tipperary made 92 tackles compared to Limerick’s 80. Yet measuring work-rate and tackle counts are always relative to the number of possessions that the opposition had in the game. In that context, Flynn was able to show how Tipp players hit a tackle for every 1.7 of Limerick’s possessions, but Limerick’s players tackled for every 1.2 of Tipperary’s possessions.

Tipperary worked as hard as they possibly could have and it still only got them to within seven points of Limerick, who underperformed on the day.

Tipp still performed heroically and, while they will need to bring even more ferocity again on Sunday, they will need to marry that aggression with greater precision, accuracy and execution; in the first quarter against Limerick, Tipp only converted five of 14 scoring chances; their conversion rate was only 54% at half-time.

Limerick’s rate was only 43% in that opening half but they still only trailed by one point at the break, despite Tipp having hit them with everything.

Tipp will need to unleash hell again on Sunday and try to sustain it. But with their backs pressed so tightly to the wall with such an inferior scoring difference, Tipp will need to nail absolutely everything if they are to have any slim chance of progression in a three-way tie.

Will Brian Lohan sit Tony Kelly out against Waterford?

It’s not in Brian Lohan’s nature to back off and take his foot off the pedal but with Clare already qualified for the Munster final, Lohan may decide to leave Tony Kelly on the bench and not run the risk of him picking up an injury - especially when Kelly has become so indispensable to the Clare cause.

His display on Sunday was an even more impressive in the context of how hard it was to secure possession in such a ferocious battle. Kelly only had five possessions in the first half but he nailed four points and was fouled for a converted free. It was similar to his first four possessions against Cork when Kelly scored three points. He is now the top scorer in this Munster championship with 1-33 in three games.

At still only 28, Kelly is already heading for the pantheon of greats and his numbers confirm as much. Leo McGough’s statistics show that Kelly has now scored from play in 45 of his 46 championship games. That scoring percentage of 98% makes him the highest in history, 4% ahead of Eddie Keher and John Mullane.

Kelly has scored more than three times from play in 24 of those 46 games. When Clare met Waterford last year, Kelly scored five points from play. By playing him corner-forward, Clare also reduced Calum Lyons’ attacking threat because he was so busy trying to lasso Kelly. With Waterford desperately needing a result in Ennis, Lohan’s decision around Kelly could be a deciding factor in whether or not Waterford get it.