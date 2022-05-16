Colaiste Choilm edge rip-roaring Cork Colleges hurling final

Cork Colleges Senior B Hurling Final

Colaiste Choilm 4-14 Mitchelstown CBS 3-12

A deserved Cork Colleges Senior B Hurling title for Ballincollig’s Colaiste Choilm but they had to win this thriller in Rathcormac two or three times before shaking off the dogged challenge of Mitchelstown CBS.

The better side for long periods, Ballincollig almost paid dearly for 14 wides as a spirited fightback from Mitchelstown put them in the driving seat with 8 minutes remaining, 2-12 to 2-11.

It took two goals from Colaiste Choilm’s Conor Eagles and Cian O’Driscoll to wrestle control back from Mitchestown, who squeezed a 59th minute goal into the drama too, via Padraig Harrington. That was his second goal, the first on 52 minutes capping a remarkable comeback from the Avondhu lads, who trailed by six points after 43 minutes.

It was a thrilling hour’s entertainment at the home of Bride Rovers, with referee Simon Stokes’ tendency to let things go adding to the excitement.

Compared to the thrilling second half, the first period was relatively sedate. Ballincollig’s 7th minute goal from full-forward Diarmuid Dillon giving Colaiste Choilm a 1-7 to 0-8 interval advantage.

But it all kicked off in the final quarter as Ballincollig failed to put their dominance to good effect on the scoreboard. A 46th minute penalty from full-forward Luke Keating kickstarted Mitchelstown’s comeback before they hit the front six minutes later.

Ballincollig have made a habit of letting leads slip in the championship this term, but they responded impressively with two key goals to lead 3-11 to 2-12 after 55 minutes.

The final minutes were more akin to a basketball game than a hurling match with goalmouth scrambles and scores at both ends. Dillon added a Colaiste Choilm point.

Cian O’Driscoll drilled a low finish to the net, the Ballincollig center-forward putting a mixed bag of a performance behind him to finish strongly.

Eagles added a 62nd minute point and O’Driscoll again obliged from a 65 to finish with 1-5 and bag the victory for Ballincollig.

Scorers for Coáiste Choilm: C O’Driscoll (1-5), D Dillon (1-4), D O’Mahony (1-3), C Eagles (1-1), S O’Donoghue (0-1).

Scorers for Mitchelstown CBS: L Keating (1-9), P Harrington (2-0), D O’Brien, Z McCarthy, S Looney (0-1 each).

Colaiste Choilm: E O’Shea, D Keane (Fenton, 60+2), D Ward (J Keane, 2), L Harris, B Dore, D Coakley, A McCarthy, P Kelly, B Thompson, D O’Mahony, C O’Driscoll, S O’Donoghue, C Eagles, D Dillon, D Dineen (W Perry, 60+4).

Mitchelstown CBS: M Roche, P O’Flynn (O Fenton, 60+3), C McGrath, J Fogarty, D Harte (S O’Doherty, 34), R Donegan, S Looney, C Kent, S Kenneally, D Sheehan, D O’Brien, P Harrington, Z McCarthy, L Keating, E Hickey (M Walsh, 35).

Referee: S Stokes (Tullylease).