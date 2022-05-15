Kerry stars Moran and Murphy impress in return to county league action

Kerins O’Rahilly’s came late with four unanswered points to earn two valuable points against a vibrant Rathmore side in Strand Road on Saturday evening in a pulsating Kerry SFL Division One tie (2-13 to 2-9).

There was added interest in the fixture with the return to club action of Kerry players David Moran, Paul Murphy and Jack Savage.

Moran was pitted against young Mark Ryan who has been around the Kerry panel for the past few years but the veteran midfielder put in a solid shift over the hour, handled a lot of ball but might still need a few more weeks to return to full match sharpness.

County colleague Murphy looked very lively on the forty for Rathmore kicking three points from play and was impressive throughout of the East Kerry side. Savage also did well and kicked four points as a reminder to Jack O'Connor and his management team of his talents.

Two goals from Tommy Walsh and Tom Hoare saw O’Rahilly’s lead 2-6 to 1-7 at half time with James Darmody getting Rathmore’s goal after Paul Murphy's strong run.

When Dan Murphy scored a second Rathmore goal and Brendan O’Keeffe added a point the sides were level o 2-9 apiece with just five minutes left. But four unanswered points from Barry John Keane (2), Tommy Walsh (mark) and Gavin O’Brien saw the Tralee side move into joint third in the division as Rathmore lost their top spot to Spa.

Spa had a big win over bottom side An Ghaeltacht 4-12 to 1-11 having led 2-7 to 1-5 at half time.

Dingle move to seven points with a 1-14 to 1-10 win over Ballymacelligott who fought back in the second half with Vinnie Horan getting a 46th minute goal, followed by Donal Daly point. But Conor Geaney, Barry O’Sullivan, Aidan O’Connor and Cathal Bambury produced the goods down the home stretch to ensure victory for Dingle.

Kenmare Shamrocks recorded their first win of the campaign when beating Gneeveguilla 1-10 to 0-10 with Paul O’Connor getting some crucial scores.

Killarney Legion are on the move up the table after defeating a young St Mary’s side 1-22 to 0-11 with Podge O’Connor getting the game's only goal.