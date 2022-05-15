Alan Connolly & Seamus Harnedy on-song as Cork get back on track in Waterford

WATERFORD 1-19 CORK 2-22

A Seamus Harnedy-inspired Cork remain in the championship after this battling victory over Waterford in Walsh Park.

Watched by a 10,986 crowd, the result also means their next opponents Tipperary still have something to fight for this day week but Cork will bring plenty of momentum to Thurles with this encouraging display.

Up 1-12 to 1-11 at half-time, Cork jumped four ahead when Alan Connolly grabbed his second goal, finishing off a splendid team move involving substitute Tim O’Mahony playing at full-forward, Harnedy and another replacement Shane Kingston.

Waterford, who looked so slack and allowed Cork to measure shot after shot, did make it a three-point game but Austin Gleeson’s dismissal for a second yellow card had an impact. In spiky sideline exchanges, Cork manager Kieran Kingston was booked minutes beforehand.

Shane Bennett again put three between them close to the end of normal time but Harnedy won a free converted by Lehane, Lehane added another from play and Harnedy fittingly finished the contest with his fifth point.

The first quarter was extremely scrappy with Cork clearly intent on trying to soften up the Waterford attack. Seven of the first nine points were frees, Cork’s first confirming Patrick Horgan’s position as the championship’s all-time top scorer, and Cork didn’t score from play until the 18th minute via Mark Coleman, one of six points that came from outside their forward line.

It was one point in a 1-4 burst for the visitors in a seven-minute spell, the goal coming Alan Connolly as he was on hand to tap in a Robbie O’Flynn’s deflected shot in the 22nd minute.

Waterford fired back with 1-3, their 25th minute goal similar to Connolly’s as Michael Kiely reacted quickest to Patrick Collins’ denial of Patrick Curran.

Gleeson put Waterford four up in the 29th minute but Cork owned the remainder of the half, brutalising their opponents on their puck-out and winning the midfield battle hands down. Darragh Fitzgibbon made it 1-10 apiece in the 33rd minute. Gleeson hit one back but the final scores of the half were produced by Coleman and Fitzgibbon.

AS IT STANDS: The current Munster Hurling Championship standings.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-7, 6 frees); A. Gleeson (0-4, 1 free); M. Kiely (1-0); P. Curran (0-3, 1 free); N. Montgomery (0-2); J. Prendergast, P. Hogan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: A. Connolly (2-0); S. Harnedy (0-5); P. Horgan (all frees), C. Lehane (2 frees) (0-4 each); M. Coleman, D. Fitzgibbon, S. Kingston (0-2 each); P. Collins, L. Meade, C. Lehane (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: S. O’Brien; S. McNulty, C. Prunty (c), C. Gleeson; C. Lyons, T. de Búrca, J. Fagan; J. Barron, C. Daly; J. Prendergast, P. Curran, A. Gleeson; D. Hutchinson, M. Kiely, Stephen Bennett.

Subs for Waterford: P. Hogan for C. Daly (h-t); D. Lyons for J. Barron, N. Montgomery for M. Kiely (both 46); Shane Bennett for Stephen Bennett (65); C. Dunford for P. Curran (70).

Sent off: A. Gleeson (63, second yellow).

CORK: P. Collins; D. Cahalane, R. Downey, S. O’Donoghue; N. O’Leary, C. Joyce, M. Coleman (c); D. Fitzgibbon, L. Meade; R. O’Flynn, S. Harnedy, S. Barrett; A. Connolly, P. Horgan, C. Lehane.

Subs for Cork: S. Kingston for S. Barrett (29); T. O’Mahony for P. Horgan (40); C. Cahalane for R. O’Flynn (63); T. O’Connell for L. Meade (70); B. Roche for C. Lehane (70+4).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).