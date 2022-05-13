Three changes to the Cork side for crucial Waterford clash

There is also a notable positional switch with Patrick Horgan moving from the inside line out to centre-forward, with Seamus Harnedy travelling in the opposite direction
Patrick Horgan has been named at centre forward. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 21:03
Eoghan Cormican

There are three changes to the Cork hurling team for Sunday’s must-win Munster SHC game away to Waterford.

Into the starting line-up comes midfielder Luke Meade, half-forward Conor Lehane, and corner-forward Alan Connolly.

The trio who started the defeat to Clare but lose out on this occasion are Ger Millerick, Jack O’Connor, and Shane Kingston.

A notable positional switch made by manager Kieran Kingston is the moving of Patrick Horgan from the inside line out to centre-forward, with Seamus Harnedy travelling in the opposite direction.

Cork (Munster SHC v Waterford): P Collins; N O’Leary, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, C Joyce, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; R O’Flynn, P Horgan, C Lehane; A Connolly, S Harnedy, S Barrett.

Subs: G Collins, S O’Leary Hayes, E Downey, E Roche, D Cahalane, T O’Connell, B Roche, C Cahalane, S Kingston, J O’Connor, A Cadogan.

