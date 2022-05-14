Cork players are 'buying into' Davy Fitzgerald's methods

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey makes three changes to his side and is hoping a training camp last weekend in Lisdoonvarna will reap dividends for his charges
Cork players are 'buying into' Davy Fitzgerald's methods

Meabh Murphy is one of three changes to the Cork camogie team for the Munster semi-final. Picture : Eamon Ward

Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 07:05
Therese O’Callaghan

Defending champions Cork have made three changes from the team that defeated Waterford in the Munster senior camogie championship semi-final for the final against Clare in Páirc Uí Rinn today (6pm).

Meabh Murphy, Ashling Thompson and Katrina Mackey start instead of Aoife O’Neill, Ciara O’Sullivan and Cliona Dooley.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey is hoping the Rebels will reap the benefits of a recent training camp.

"We were on a training camp last weekend in Lisdoonvarna. We did around four training sessions, a bonding session and other activities as well. It was brilliant.

“From this week on, we are in championship mode. We have the Munster championship final this weekend and then we are straight into the All-Ireland series against Wexford.” 

The influence of coach Davy Fitzgerald isn’t lost on him either - family loyalties will have to be put to one side for the Fitzgeralds with Davy up against his son Colm who is a selector with the Clare side.

‘When I first met Davy, he committed to one night. He is coming three nights now. He is a believer. He is blown away by the girls, and they are after buying into it too.

“When the players wake up on a Tuesday morning, they are looking forward to going to training. The attendance record is incredible. That says it all.” 

On the injury front, Sorcha McCartan is back training while Cliona Healy is doing light training. Orla Cronin has returned to the panel for the first time since last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Galway.

Meanwhile, Clare joint managers Conor Dolan and John Carmody have named the same team that overcame Tipperary in last weekend’s replayed semi-final.

The Banner County, who are appearing in the decider for the first time since 2012, are making great strides and have no shortage of leaders in Clare Hehir, Chloe Morey, Niamh O’Dea and Aine O’Loughlin.

Another measure of Clare’s rise is their meeting with Waterford in the junior final, also at the Boreenmanna Road GAA grounds (4pm).

CLARE: D Murphy, C Grogan, C Hehir (J-Capt), C Kelly; A Keane, C Morey, S Daly; N O’Dea (J-Capt), C Carmody; L Daly, L McNamara, M Scanlon; E Kelly, A O’Loughlin, Z Spillane.

CORK: A Lee (Capt); M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahony, A Thompson; I O’Regan, F Keating, E Murphy; A O’Connor, C Sigerson, K Mackey.

More in this section

Cork v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final Three changes to the Cork side for crucial Waterford clash
Gaelic Writers Awards 2022 Niall Morgan says Tyrone can use Derry loss to drive on again
McGinn masters her mindset (and workload) to help Kildare to brink of silverware McGinn masters her mindset (and workload) to help Kildare to brink of silverware
<p>Limerick manager John Kiely. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

John Kiely makes one change to the Limerick team for Clare clash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices