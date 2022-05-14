Cork players are 'buying into' Davy Fitzgerald's methods

Defending champions Cork have made three changes from the team that defeated Waterford in the Munster senior camogie championship semi-final for the final against Clare in Páirc Uí Rinn today (6pm).

Meabh Murphy, Ashling Thompson and Katrina Mackey start instead of Aoife O’Neill, Ciara O’Sullivan and Cliona Dooley.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey is hoping the Rebels will reap the benefits of a recent training camp.

"We were on a training camp last weekend in Lisdoonvarna. We did around four training sessions, a bonding session and other activities as well. It was brilliant.

“From this week on, we are in championship mode. We have the Munster championship final this weekend and then we are straight into the All-Ireland series against Wexford.”

The influence of coach Davy Fitzgerald isn’t lost on him either - family loyalties will have to be put to one side for the Fitzgeralds with Davy up against his son Colm who is a selector with the Clare side.

‘When I first met Davy, he committed to one night. He is coming three nights now. He is a believer. He is blown away by the girls, and they are after buying into it too.

“When the players wake up on a Tuesday morning, they are looking forward to going to training. The attendance record is incredible. That says it all.”

On the injury front, Sorcha McCartan is back training while Cliona Healy is doing light training. Orla Cronin has returned to the panel for the first time since last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Galway.

Meanwhile, Clare joint managers Conor Dolan and John Carmody have named the same team that overcame Tipperary in last weekend’s replayed semi-final.

The Banner County, who are appearing in the decider for the first time since 2012, are making great strides and have no shortage of leaders in Clare Hehir, Chloe Morey, Niamh O’Dea and Aine O’Loughlin.

Another measure of Clare’s rise is their meeting with Waterford in the junior final, also at the Boreenmanna Road GAA grounds (4pm).

CLARE: D Murphy, C Grogan, C Hehir (J-Capt), C Kelly; A Keane, C Morey, S Daly; N O’Dea (J-Capt), C Carmody; L Daly, L McNamara, M Scanlon; E Kelly, A O’Loughlin, Z Spillane.

CORK: A Lee (Capt); M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahony, A Thompson; I O’Regan, F Keating, E Murphy; A O’Connor, C Sigerson, K Mackey.