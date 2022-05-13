Cork make three changes for Clare Munster final clash 

Cork have made three changes from the team that defeated Waterford in the Munster senior camogie championship semi-final for the final against Clare in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday (6pm).

Meabh Murphy, Ashling Thompson and Katrina Mackey start instead of Aoife O’Neill, Ciara O’Sullivan and Cliona Dooley.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey is hoping the Rebels will reap the benefits of a recent training weekend.

"We were on a training camp last weekend in Lisdoonvarna. We did around four training sessions, a bonding session and other activities as well. It was brilliant.

“From this week on, we are in championship mode. We have the Munster championship final this weekend and then we are straight into the All-Ireland series against Wexford.” The influence of coach Davy Fitzgerald isn’t lost on him either - family loyalties will have to be put to one side for the Fitzgeralds with Davy up against his son Colm who is a selector with the Clare side.

‘When I first met Davy, he committed to one night. He is coming down three nights now. He is a believer. He is blown away by the girls, and they are after buying into it too.

“When the players wake up on a Tuesday morning, they are looking forward to going to training. The attendance record is incredible. That says it all.” On the injury front, Sorcha McCartan is back training while Cliona Healy is doing light training. Orla Cronin has returned to the panel for the first time since last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Galway.

CORK: A Lee (Capt); M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahony, A Thompson; I O’Regan, F Keating, E Murphy; A O’Connor, C Sigerson, K Mackey.

Clare will announce their team on Friday night.