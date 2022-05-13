Canavan cut from a cool cloth as young Red Hands shake off final pressures

Tyrone manager Paul Devlin has insisted that pressure won't be a problem for EirGrid All-Ireland U-20 football finalist Ruairi Canavan.

Free-taker Canavan, son of county legend Peter and brother of current senior star Darragh, has kicked the Red Hands through to tomorrow's decider with 0-27 from four games.

Tyrone will face 2018 tournament champions Kildare in Carrick-on-Shannon and after his Man of the Match heroics against Kerry last weekend, Canavan will be a marked man.

He was the difference in the Ulster final too, helping Tyrone come from behind to defeat Cavan.

"He's a character, I would say that," smiled Devlin. "I don't think the word pressure will matter to Ruairi, it's not built into him at all. Maybe if you were talking about being a rascal or stuff like that, keeping boys going, the bit of banter, that's more the boy we're talking about!

"He takes the game as it comes to him, wonderful lad. He's grounded, he comes from a grounded background, his family on both sides, his Ma and his Da, he'll take nothing for granted.

"You'll see with Ruairi, if you hand him a new top or a new jersey, he's always 'Please' and 'Thank you' and that's always a really good sign of a lad, he really appreciates everything that is done for him.

"He'll go out again this weekend and he'll empty the tank for the team as usual."

Boy wonder: Tyrone’s Ruairi Canavan gets to the ball ahead of Joey Nagle of Kerry

Eight months on from the Tyrone seniors' All-Ireland success, Devlin's U-20s appear to be made of similar stuff.

They dethroned holders Down in Ulster before overcoming Donegal after extra-time and then came from behind to beat Cavan in the provincial final.

Last weekend, they trailed Kerry for much of their EirGrid All-Ireland semi-final tie only to pounce at the death and win courtesy of a Ciaran Bogue goal, engineered by Canavan.

Devlin admitted the run has raised the mood in the county following the seniors' surprise loss to Derry in Ulster.

"Certainly it has lifted things," he said. "People are looking forward to another group of lads coming along and they're enjoying watching them.

"What I tell people is don't use the scenario of the U-20s coming along this week as something maybe to whip the seniors. We have to embrace the seniors and where they're at, the lads have put in a lot of time and effort to get that fourth All-Ireland.

"Things just haven't been working so far for them this year but with a bit of luck, and the U-20s going well, the lads will hopefully get the bite back in them and give a good push through the qualifiers."

Devlin had initially called for the U-20 decider to be staged at Croke Park but fixture chiefs opted for the home of Leitrim GAA instead.

"It's not to be and we'll embrace Carrick-on-Shannon," said Devlin. "We'll be ready to go."