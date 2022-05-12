John Maughan: North-South Tailteann Cup split not good for the competition 

The lack of an open draw in the first round of the Tailteann Cup detracts from the competition, says Offaly manager John Maughan.

As his assistant Tomás Ó Se also aired his grievances with the promotion of the new secondary championship in which Offaly are due to be drawn on Monday, Maughan has questioned the need for the north-south split in the first round. A preliminary round, which is not geographically based, will be required if both or one of Tipperary and Westmeath win their respective provincial semi-finals this weekend.

Going back to last December, the regionalisation of the Tailteann Cup’s first round and quarter-finals were stated and Maughan admits it only came to his attention this past weekend when Leitrim boss Andy Moran spoke about the teams being divided that he learned of it.

“I anticipated an open draw. I thought the Tailteann Cup competition would have benefitted from an open draw. There’s an element of surprise and anticipation over who you might get.

“I didn’t hear Andy Moran being interviewed after the Connacht championship game last weekend but somebody said it and it was news to me. I said, ‘I don’t think that’s right.’ Then my daughter said to me on Tuesday, she said she saw something on social media – ‘here you are’.

“And I brought this with me to Kilcormac on Tuesday night and sat down in the dressing room – I was there early - to review it. And there it was. So that was my first knowledge of it. I do think it takes from it, being honest. All we have to do is wait and see how it evolves, whether we have a preliminary round on the 21st of this month, I’m not quite sure.”

The lack of certainty to the start of the competition does it no favours, says the former Mayo and Clare manager. “I know it’s a moving feast as it’s in for Division 3 and 4 teams unless they get into a provincial final and we have that scenario with Westmeath and Kildare and a similar scenario with Limerick and Tipperary and New York get two byes. It’s a little bit unfortunate that we don’t have certainty as to when we’re playing. It’s a little bit of an issue.”

Maughan admits the four-hour commute from Castlebar to Faithful Fields is not something he enjoys. “Sitting in the car and driving up to Kilcormac, I absolutely dreaded it but the minute I arrived in Kilcormac I know what it is, you’re in an environment where you really love it. You get out of the car, you’re meeting the lads, you’re hoping it’s a good session, hoping you don’t pick up any injuries, we were plagued with injuries this year, and you feel good about yourself.

“The drive home, invariably, particularly if it’s a good session, you feel better. But leaving work, 4:15 on Tuesday and Thursday, particularly if it’s pissing rain, that’s hard going.” Having missed the Leinster SFC first round game to Wexford through injury, veteran Niall McNamee among others should be available to Maughan later this month.

* John Maughan was speaking at the launch of Glenisk’s five-year title sponsorship of Offaly's GAA, LGFA and Camogie teams.