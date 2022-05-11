Kerry's James Costello: Minor needs to make return to U18

Costello added that recent All-Ireland minor finals have proven “tough enough watching” as U17s are too young to be put into that “pressure situation”.
Kerry Manager James Costello. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 18:00
Eoghan Cormican

U18, and not the current U17 age-grade, is the “natural fit” for inter-county level minor, according to Kerry manager James Costello, who believes the split season provides the perfect environment for a seamless return to U18.

Central Council was unsuccessful earlier this year in its attempt to have U19 replace the existing U17 and U20 inter-county championships, but the issue will be revisited at a Special Congress in the autumn.

Kerry minor football boss Costello argues that one of the chief reasons for lowering the minor age-grade from U18 to U17 in 2018 was to decouple adult and juvenile club fixtures, but with the advent of the split season, he sees no reason why inter-county level minor can’t rise back up to U18.

His views on the matter, he said, have been made known to the Kerry county board top-table.

“I have been very consistent that the natural fit for minor is U18. The reason for moving it away from U18 was player burnout, and if a team had a good minor, it was affecting club fixtures. But with the split season between inter-county and club, running an U18 competition at this time of year actually fits in really well.

“U18 is a more realistic barometer. Our 2020 minor team ran into 2021 because of Covid, so they were effectively an U18 team when we were finishing that competition. When they were an U18 team, their maturity, their ability to take instruction and deal with pressure, in the space of a year, increased dramatically.

“Moving it to U19, you will impact a lot more on Leaving Certs and the Sigerson Cup, whereas you won’t have any 18-year-olds playing Sigerson, so there is a nice little window, in my view, to run an U18 competition."

Tomorrow’s Munster semi-final at home to Cork represents the beginning of Costello’s fourth year as Kerry boss and there is a sense he has been a most unlucky general given each of his first three campaigns ended in one-point defeats at the All-Ireland semi-final, final, and Munster semi-final stage.

He had some strong words to impart on a Munster minor championship structure which he is adamant disadvantages both Cork and Kerry, who enter at the semi-final stage and are guaranteed a minimum of two games.

“It is something that really needs to be looked at. The Ulster championship is up and running for a few weeks, the Connacht championship is a round-robin where all counties get four games, and the Leinster championship is much the same.

“Kerry and Cork being guaranteed two games, from a developmental point of view I don’t think it is serving us as well as it could.” Today’s semi-final is not knockout and so whoever comes off second best in Tralee will get a second semi-final shot against Phase 1 winners Tipperary next week.

Cork: J Woods (Valley Rovers); G Daly (Mallow), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); S O’Connell (Castlehaven), J Burke (Douglas), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Gillespie (Aghabullogue), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); D Gough (Clonakilty), B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), M Kelleher (Mallow).

Kerry: S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), J Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), R Burke (Castleisland Desmonds); L Evans (Keel), D O’Connor (Kenmare), F Murphy (Rathmore); E Healy (Listowel Emmets), J O’Sullivan (Brosna); D O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), C Dillon (Duagh), N Collins (Ballymacelligott); P Lane (Austin Stacks), J Clifford (St Michael’s Foilmore), J Fitzgerald (Lios Póil).

