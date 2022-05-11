Just two starters from last year for Kerry minor's clash with Cork

The Kerry minor football team for tomorrow's Munster MFC semi-final against Cork in Tralee contains just two players who started last year’s provincial semi-final defeat to the Rebels
Kerry Minor Manager James Costello. ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 14:03
Eoghan Cormican

The Kerry minor football team for tomorrow's Munster MFC semi-final against Cork (Austin Stack Park, 7pm) contains just two players who started last year’s provincial semi-final defeat to the Rebels.

Centre-forward Cormac Dillon and full-forward Jack Clifford are the two survivors from the 2021 team who will hope to reverse last year’s one-point defeat.

But unlike last year, tomorrow’s semi-final is not knockout and so whoever comes off second best in Tralee will get a second semi-final shot against Phase 1 winners Tipperary next week.

Kerry: Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes); Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes), Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Ruairí Burke (Castleisland Desmonds); Liam Evans (Keel), Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare), Fionn Murphy (Rathmore); Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna); Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Cormac Dillon (Duagh), Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott); Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks), Jack Clifford (St Michael’s Foilmore), James Fitzgerald (Lios Póil).

Subs: Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks), Joshua Coffey (Beaufort), Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore), Thomas Ashe (Annascaul), John Burke (Laune Rangers), Darren Allman (Kenmare), Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort), Alex Hennigan (Dr Crokes), Liam O’Neill (Cromane).

