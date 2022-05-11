Just two starters from last year for Kerry minor's clash with Cork

The Kerry minor football team for tomorrow's Munster MFC semi-final against Cork (Austin Stack Park, 7pm) contains just two players who started last year’s provincial semi-final defeat to the Rebels.
Centre-forward Cormac Dillon and full-forward Jack Clifford are the two survivors from the 2021 team who will hope to reverse last year’s one-point defeat.
But unlike last year, tomorrow’s semi-final is not knockout and so whoever comes off second best in Tralee will get a second semi-final shot against Phase 1 winners Tipperary next week.
Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes); Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes), Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Ruairí Burke (Castleisland Desmonds); Liam Evans (Keel), Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare), Fionn Murphy (Rathmore); Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna); Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Cormac Dillon (Duagh), Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott); Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks), Jack Clifford (St Michael’s Foilmore), James Fitzgerald (Lios Póil).
Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks), Joshua Coffey (Beaufort), Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore), Thomas Ashe (Annascaul), John Burke (Laune Rangers), Darren Allman (Kenmare), Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort), Alex Hennigan (Dr Crokes), Liam O’Neill (Cromane).