Divided loyalties in the Moran household ahead of Clare - Limerick

Niall Moran expects his older brother and current Clare selector James will look to bring back plenty of his experience from the county to his native Limerick and club Ahane in the coming years.

Moran’s presence in the Banner set-up is one of the many blurred lines ahead of the counties’ anticipated Munster SHC Round 4 derby in Ennis on Sunday.

Claremen Alan Cunningham and Aonghus O’Brien are assistants to John Kiely in the Limerick camp, while Clare defender Paul Flanagan works alongside Niall in Limerick’s hurling academy Ard Scoil Rís.

The older Moran brother looking to get the better of the county he and his siblings Ollie and Niall represented is a different dynamic and Sunday is one day on which Niall isn’t wishing the best for James.

“Obviously, James has been involved with Brian Lohan in the last three years and you’d hope for him to achieve as much as he can on that level, especially given the amount of work he has put in. I know it is an experience he has really enjoyed working at an elite level.

“He is a Limerick man to the core. He had a huge career from under-age right through to senior with Limerick and his first love is always his native county but we’re under no illusions that because he has put so much time and effort into Clare his loyalties are with Clare on Sunday. We will be hopeful he will get the fruits of his efforts but as long as it’s not at Limerick’s expense. Any other result they can have but not at Limerick’s expense.”

Weeks like this may seem awkward for the elder Moran brother but Niall sees it as being part of the journey James is on in his coaching career.

“James always wanted to be involved in senior inter-county management. He wanted to transfer his love and knowledge of the game to that and challenge himself there.

“When Brian gave him that opportunity, he probably felt it was too good a chance to turn down. Deep down, I’m sure his hope would be to repatriate a lot of that experience back home with either Limerick or within his own club.”

Limerick’s North Circular Road is a hive of excitement this week as students’ county allegiances become more apparent. Four Clare boys started on Ard Scoil Rís’ Croke Cup winning team, another 10 were part of the panel, while Moran was assisted in managing the team by Ballyea’s Flanagan and Clonlara’s Cormac O’Donovan.

"The Clare lads would be asking Paul for some insight into the team and the Limerick lads would be slagging him, telling him that he’s no good,” smiles Moran.

“But it is a lovely dynamic. When they play for the school, they represent the school and that is the focus but as young lads they obviously talk, compare themselves physically and their standards in matches and training in respect of their counties.

“The Clare minors being in the Munster final, the Limerick U20s being in the All-Ireland final, at their own age groups they’re seeing their teams striving to get to the highest level and that breeds the game in the school. When they’re looking at staff members Paul and Pádraig de Brún with the footballers playing Clare last week, it adds to the romance of the fixtures.”

That Clare are the only other team with a 100% record in the province amplifies the build-up, Moran believes.

“There is an acknowledgement that Clare have been on an upward trajectory in the last couple of months, so that adds a lot more intrigue and spice to this meeting than in previous years. The sense is the gap is most definitely closing between the counties and when the gap is tight that lends itself to a much better rivalry. There is obviously a lot riding on this game for Clare.”