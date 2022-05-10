Sold out: Dalo's Dungarvan Hurling show kicks off another big weekend of Munster Championship action

THURSDAY's Irish Examiner live Hurling podcast in Dungarvan, hosted by Anthony Daly, is now sold out.

Tickets went on sale last week for the third in our series of live championship pods at the Old Bank in Dungarvan and the capacity limit has been reached, our organising team confirm. No further tickets are available.

Excitement in Waterford is at fever pitch ahead of Sunday's Munster SHC clash with neighbours Cork in Walsh Park. Liam Cahill's side can effectively put Cork out of the Championship with a win, while Kieran Kingston's men need the two points to reignite their challenge for the All-Ireland series.

Dalo will have regular sidekicks RJ Ryan and Mark Landers alongside, with Lismore legend Dan Shanahan and Kilkenny's Brian Hogan battling hard to get a word in edgeways.

Throw in is at 7.30 but Dalo and TJ say they will be there early to interrogate The Old Bank's exquisite culinary reputation. The rest of us may have to do with scraps from the masters' table.

The event will be recorded by our production team, led by Raffaele Rocco, for subsequent broadcast in audio and video.