Cian O'Sullivan: Dublin - Meath rivalry isn't what it was

Cian O’Sullivan expects his former Dublin team-mates will face more of a challenge in a potential Leinster final against Kildare than Meath in this Sunday’s semi-final.

It’s not that the eight-time All-Ireland winner doesn’t anticipate a test against the Royals but he fully expects the county to reach a 12th straight provincial final, a 21st in 24 years.

“Last year was a lot closer affair, and in the league the year before, it was a competitive game, but certainly when you plot the course of the last 10, 11 years, Dublin versus Meath rivalry hasn't been what it was in the past,” says O’Sullivan. "I'd be lying to say otherwise.

“You could say the same thing for Leinster as a whole, as a championship, how uncompetitive it's been. That seems to be changing now but certainly yeah, that rivalry wasn't where it was in previous years. You look back at the great games of the 90s and there's definitely some distance between ourselves and Meath at the moment.

“I think Dublin will have enough to win that game, but after that, there is the possibility of a Leinster final against Kildare, which I think will be a real test. I am highly optimistic about Dublin’s chances this year. I think you look at the team, it’s still in my opinion one of the strongest teams, if not the strongest team, in the country at the moment. There are still some really, really strong leaders within that squad. I think they have a great chance.”

Nearly a year retired from inter-county football, O’Sullivan’s Kilgarvan father John has been able to shout for his native county again.

“He didn’t sit on any fence. He was marginally on my side but if I wasn’t on the field of play he’d keep his thoughts to himself. But now that I am not playing he’s made it very clear that his Kerry allegiances never died and I never doubted that for one second!

“Both my parents are from Kerry (O’Sullivan’s mother Noreen hails from Ballyhar), so I have very strong connections and I know Brian Fenton has very strong connections through his and he goes down a bit to Spa outside Killarney but other than that in a football context I don’t think it was something we ever really dwelled on.”

It was the reverence his father showed to Kerry’s "Golden Years" tape that helped him realise he was part of something just as if not more special with Dublin. Unfortunately, O’Sullivan came to the conclusion his career in the blue and navy was over when he struggled in a challenge game against Monaghan early last summer.

“I didn’t even get going, to be honest,” admits O’Sullivan, who hasn’t put on a pair of boots since due to hamstring, hip and lower back ailments.

“The return date kept having to get pushed back and back and back. The programme I was following, eventually got to the stage where, like I just need to let go and see if this is going to actually work and so I tried to come on in that game for a couple of minutes and calves just went pretty much straight away. So that was it.”

*Cian O’Sullivan was speaking at Eirgrid’s GAA timing sponsorship.