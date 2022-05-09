Tipperary name unchanged team for Munster MHC final

Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock has named an unchanged team for Wednesday’s Munster MHC final from the side that scored a comprehensive semi-final win over Waterford last week.
The Premier minors had 21 points to spare over the Déise last Tuesday and so it is no surprise that Woodlock has kept faith with the same 15 for Wednesday’s showdown against Clare (TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm).
Tipperary were 2-13 to 0-13 winners when they and the Banner crossed paths in Group 1 early last month, with Tipperary’s starting team for that game showing just one difference in personnel from the side that will line out tomorrow - Cathal English was at right half-forward on that occasion, whereas Conor Martin will wear number 10 this time around.
Tipperary, who last won provincial minor honours in 2018, are chasing a 41st title. Opponents Clare are hunting a more modest fifth Munster minor crown and first in 11 years.
For Clare, midfielder Diarmuid Stritch is an injury concern. The Clonlara clubman had to be withdrawn in the second-half of their semi-final win away to Cork because of injury, casting doubt over his involvement in the final.
E Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); C O’Donnell (Ballylooby Castlegrace), A O’Halloran (Carrick Swans), J Quinlan (Fethard); S O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), T Sheehan (St Mary’s), J O’Callaghan (Portroe); C Foley (Borrisokane), A Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); C Martin (Cappawhite), J Egan (Moycarkey Borris), P Phelan (Upperchurch-Drombane); D Corbett (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), T Delaney (Cahir), P McCormack (Borris-Ileigh).
H Loughnane (Roscrea), S Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), C English (Fr Sheehy’s), J Hayes (Moycarkey Borris), K Loughnane (Durlas Óg), D McCarthy (Toomevara), E Morris (Holycross Ballycahill), J Ormond (JK Brackens), S Rowan (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone).