Tipp's pride stirred but Limerick finish like champions 

Munster SHC: Limerick 3-21 Tipperary 0-23

The green legion came in their droves to watch what had been billed as a mauling of Tipperary, a historic fourth straight win over their neighbours. They went home happy if short-changed that they didn’t get exactly what they had paid for.

Their champions finished like champions to take the two points and push them one step closer to a fourth consecutive Munster final. But Limerick laboured for over an hour of this contest. A dismissed Tipperary side deserve some credit for making them toil as they did but Limerick were too masters of their own discomfort.

With a two-week lead-in and a build-up that deemed Tipperary as being dead only for washing, as one of their famed managers and hurlers once put it, Limerick appeared to be as unfocused as some of their shooting. Untypically slower to breaking balls, Tipperary were the hungrier side until Gearóid Hegarty took command of the closing stages. Seán Finn had been marvellous too in sending ball back from the Limerick half of the field almost as quickly as it was coming his way.

There was fortune too in two-goal Aaron Gillane and Darragh O’Donovan remaining on the field. Linesman Seán Stack had already alerted referee Liam Gordon to O’Donovan’s use of the hurley against Morris when Gillane drew across Ronan Maher. After issuing Gillane with a yellow card in the 57th minute, Gordon chose to punish O’Donovan similarly.

Tipperary were still ahead at the time but the Limerick pair played their part in a flourish of a finish when they outscored their opponents 2-6 to 0-4. A Diarmaid Byrnes 65 had brought Limerick level in the 62nd minute and the crowd played their part in rallying their men.

Points from David Reidy, Declan Hannon and a Gillane free created a cushion before substitute Conor Boylan pounced for a 67th-minute goal, Hegarty picking out Séamus Flanagan in the right corner, who squared the ball for Boylan.

Noel McGrath (free) and Tom Morrissey exchanged points when O’Donovan’s point effort fell short to Gillane who, as he did in the first half, had the jump on his marker and found the net to swell the margin to slightly deceptive levels.

Gillane repeated a trick he performed in the eighth minute when Byrnes’ shot dropped shy of the goal and he was able to get the better of Seamus Kennedy to raise a green flag. According to Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar, tucking away those chances was the difference when his side converted none of their four openings, three of them when the fat was in the fire.

Two of them fell to Michael Breen, first in the 26th minute when his shot was saved then in the 46th when his shot trickled wide. Just before that second incident, Barry Nash made a terrific block on Mark Kehoe, who was also denied by Nickie Quaid in additional time. “We had three, four goal chances and didn’t take any,” rued Bonnar. “They had four goal chances and took three. Maybe that’s why they’re All-Ireland champions. It’s something we need to be working on.

“Michael Breen had a glorious opportunity in the first half to push home our dominance. He also had a chance in the second half. Look, these are margins. Looking back at the Waterford game, we missed a goal. In the game against Clare, we had two goal chances in the first five minutes and two goal chances in the second half. If you don’t take these scores, it doesn’t help our momentum and gives the other team huge energy.”

Still, Tipperary were good value for their 0-14 to 1-9 advantage at half-time. Noel McGrath was unerring from placed balls and Ger Browne picked off three fine scores from distance. From Barry Hogan’s puck-outs, they were finding pockets in the middle third and were spoiling a lot of ball that would usually come clean to Limerick.

John Kiely felt Limerick were too loose on Tipp’s restarts. “It was off puckouts, we just struggled with that for a while and it's only in the second half we got on top of it. Listen, you have to credit the Tipperary team for that, they worked hard on that and that's what they brought to the game. It worked for them for long periods of the game.”

As both teams continued to accumulate wides, Tipperary were still deservedly ahead up to 61st minute. But whereas Limerick are acclimatised to shrugging off missed chances, Bonnar's side are not. “We’ve a younger group there and that’s where maybe experience comes into it but we did play into their hands.

“We started going a bit longer than we should have instead of playing it through the lines. They came out with some big ball, they started catching ball in their full-back and half-back lines there. Having said that, we were still in the game. It was really just in terms of the puck-out they turned over very quickly, they got a (Boylan) goal and that was an absolute killer for us.”

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (2-5, 0-4 frees); T. Morrissey (0-5); D. Byrnes (0-3, frees, 1 65); C. Boylan (1-0); D. O’Donovan (0-2); C. O’Neill, G. Mulcahy, G. Hegarty, B. Nash, D. Reidy, D. Hannon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: N. McGrath (0-13, 9 frees, 2 65s, 1 sideline); G. Browne, J. Morris (0-3 each); M. Kehoe, B. Heffernan, A. Flynn, R. Byrnes (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, M. Casey; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), D. Morrissey; W. O’Donoghue, D. O’Donovan; G. Hegarty, C. O’Neill, T. Morrissey; G. Mulcahy, K. Hayes, A. Gillane.

Subs for Limerick: S. Flanagan for C. O’Neill (inj 40); D. Reidy for W. O’Donoghue (54); C. Boylan for G. Mulcahy (59); R. English for D. Morrissey (68); O. O’Reilly for K. Hayes (69).

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan; C. Barrett, R. Maher (c), C. Morgan; P. Cadell, S. Kennedy, B. Heffernan; D. Quirke, C Stakelum; M. Breen, N. McGrath, G. Browne; J. Morris, M. Kehoe, P. Flynn.

Subs for Tipperary: R. Byrne for P. Cadell (35); C. Bowe for P. Flynn (48); D. McCormack for G. Browne (64); A. Flynn for C. Stakelum (69).

Referee: L. Gordon (Galway).