John Kiely: Some guys in there will be disappointed with their performance

Limerick manager John Kiely said he and his team would be “disappointed” with their performance against Tipperary in the Munster championship - but he also credited Tipp with bringing “huge aggression and intensity” to the game.

“All told we’d be disappointed with an awful lot of our performance today - it lacked the intensity we’d associated with our play. It was just a smidgen off but having said that credit has to beg given to Tipperary, who brought huge aggression and intensity to the game in the first 45 minutes, even.

“We’re going to have to improve for next weekend. That performance won’t do next week, it’s as simple as that. It only barely did today, to be honest.”

Kiely dismissed suggestions that the low expectations surrounding Tipperary were a good way to come into a game: “Maybe, but you’ve got to be able to cope with that, too - it’s just outside noise, if you like. You can allow that to seep in, or not, we’d just be annoyed with the level of intensity today.

“Normally we’d be the ones setting the tone when it comes to intensity in the game and today we didn’t. Today we were on the receiving end.

“It was great that we got three goals, they were well-executed goal chances which is all the better. It’s something we’re always working on but it’s something you don’t always get in matches.

“We had plenty of scoring chances to be fair but overall our use of the ball was not as sharp as it ordinarily is, and there are some guys in there who’ll be disappointed with their performance today, that’s the bottom line.”

Kiely saw positives at the other end of the field also.

“Our scramble defence was really good, I thought, we got back in numbers and we got back quick. They created goal chances but Tipperary, to be fair, always do.

“They have very accomplished hurlers up there with an intent to go for goals. They'll be disappointed maybe they didn't get one or two more themselves.

“Our lads, they were resolute. They were cool, Nickie (Quaid) brought off a phenomenal save there on two occasions, so he'll be happy with that contribution because when the line is broken, he's the last line of defence and to be fair, he always stands up.

“Listen you have to credit the Tipperary team for that, they worked hard on that and that's what they brought to the game. It worked for them for long periods of the game.

Kiely added that removing Cathal O’Neill was a precaution. “He sprained his ankle in the first half - we just wanted to give him five minutes to see could he shake it off, but I think he went on one or two runs and it just was evident that he wasn’t, he'll just need a few days rest”

He then turned to Clare next week, his side’s last game in the round robin series.

“I've never gone to Ennis with a free heart. There's always a very warm welcome awaiting us in Ennis and I've no doubt it'll be no different next weekend.

“They're always great battles, there's a great rivalry there between the two counties. I suppose ultimately we're focusing in on the performance of the team and the team will be very conscious of that and they will be ultimately quite disappointed with today's performance and aspects of it.

“Delighted we got the win, thrilled we got the win. Delighted with the contribution that our bench made to that in the last quarter and the way the team kept their composure in the last quarter was great.

“Ultimately, we'd be looking for a better performance next weekend.”