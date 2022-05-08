Clare overcome Tipp to set up Munster final clash with Cork

Munster Senior Camogie Championship semi-final replay: Clare 1-11 Tipperary 0-10

Clare will contest a first Munster Senior Camogie Final in a decade after finally seeing off Tipperary at the second attempt in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Following a compelling seesaw wrestle for supremacy in Thurles seven days previously, this time Clare were full value for a rare derby victory after setting the pace for the majority of the hour.

Indeed, finding themselves trailing by 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval, Tipperary edged into the ascendency for the only time in the 34th minute following back-to-back points from substitute Nicole Walsh and Jenny Grace.

It only seemed to anger Clare who, led supremely by Niamh O’Dea, responded with a decisive 1-3 blitz in just six minutes capped off by an emphatic Lorna McNamara goal at 1-10 to 0-8.

It was the sides’ goalkeeping heroics that lit up the opening half as Clare’s Doireann Murphy smothered a Roisin Howard pull in the opening minute before surpassing it with a penalty save from Cait Devane in the 20th minute.

It ensured that Clare remained in the driving seat despite seeing a Lorna McNamara injury-time shot repelled by Tipperary goalkeeper Aine Slattery. Belying her inexperience in a debut season at senior level, McNamara would make amends with a 41st-minute goal to clinch a final showdown with four-in-a-row chasing Cork in Páirc Ui Rinn next Saturday (6pm).

Scorers for Clare: L McNamara (1-4, 3f); A O’Loughlin, N O’Dea, Z Spillane (0-2 each); M Scanlon (0-1)

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (0-4, 3f); R Howard (0-2); C Hogan, N Walsh, J Grace, E McGrath (0-1 each)

CLARE: D Murphy; C Grogan, C Hehir, C Kelly; A Keane, C Morey, S Daly; C Carmody, N O’Dea; L Daly, L McNamara, M Scanlon; E Kelly, Á O’Loughlin, Z Spillane.

Subs: G Hickey for Spillane (62), A Ryan for S. Daly (64), Daly for O’Dea (65)

TIPPERARY: A Slattery; J Bourke, M Ryan, C Brennan; C Maher, C Ryan, E Loughman; G O’Brien, N Walsh; R Howard, J Grace, C McIntyre; C Hennessey, C Devane, C Hogan.

Subs: A McGrath for Brennan (HT), E McGrath for Grace (38), C McCarthy for C. Ryan (54), E Fryday for O’Brien (48), N Treacy for M. Ryan (55)

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork)