A Kerry victory but only after brave Cork restore damaged pride  

In front of a 10,743 crowd, Kerry took their time before unloading on their neighbours and will now face Limerick or Tipperary in a Killarney Munster final on May 28
A Kerry victory but only after brave Cork restore damaged pride  

Corks' Kevin O’Donovan, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter and Rory Maguire tackle Diarmuid O’Connor of Kerry

Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 19:39
John Fogarty, Pairc Ui Rinn

Munster SFC semi-final

Cork 0-11 

Kerry 0-23 

An unanswered barrage of eight second-half points propelled Kerry to this slightly flattering victory over Cork in Páírc Uí Rinn this evening.

In front of a 10,743 crowd, Kerry took their time before unloading on their neighbours and will now face Limerick or Tipperary in a Killarney Munster final on May 28. 

However the Cork hosts deserve some credit for making a game of it for three quarters of the tie.

The hosts were within a point up to the 51st minute and Kerry didn’t score from play in the second half until substitute Paul Geaney’s strike in the 55th. But that score stretched Kerry’s advantage to five points and 10 minutes later it had grown to nine.

On another difficult day against Cork, David Clifford had the only genuine sniff of a goal in the 61st minute but was thwarted by Dylan Foley introduced for Micheál Aodh Martin who retired with a groin problem.

Cork managed just two points from play in the opening half yet they were only two behind at the break, 0-7 to 0-9. 

Steven Sherlock punished a spat of Kerry fouls in the opening quarter and had four converted frees to his name by the 23rd minute.

Kerry had to figure out how to unlock Cork’s rearguard, which was shored up well by Seán Powter who was in the wars on a few occasions. However, they opened up a three-point lead by the 20th minute, Seán O’Shea sending over back-to-back frees.

Cork, though, were back on level terms in the 28th minute. Sherlock registered their first score from play in the 26th minute and after Gavin White slipped up on the restart Cathail O’Mahony added a second. Sherlock then penalised a silly Jason Foley foul on O’Mahony.

Diarmuid O’Connor responded almost immediately and Tony Brosnan opened up his account in the 31st minute having missed a similar effort seconds earlier.

Scorers for Cork: S. Sherlock (0-6, 5 frees); C. O’Mahony (0-3); K. O’Donovan (0-1).

Scorers for Kerry: S. O’Shea (0-10, 7 frees, 1 45); D. Clifford (0-4, 3 frees); S. O’Brien, P. Clifford, P. Geaney (0-2 each); D. O’Connor, T. Brosnan, M. Burns (0-1 each).

CORK: M.A. Martin; M. Taylor, M. Shanley, K. Flahive; S. Powter; K. O’Donovan, R. Maguire, J. Cooper; I. Maguire, C. O’Callaghan; J. O’Rourke, D. Dineen; S. Sherlock, B. Hurley (c), C. O’Mahony.

Subs for Cork: D. Foley for M.A. Martin (inj 24); E. McSweeney for D. Dineen (56); D. Gore for B. Hurley (57); T. Corkery for S. Powter (inj 59); B. Hayes for J. O’Rourke (65).

KERRY: S. Ryan; T. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, G. O’Sullivan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; A. Spillane, S. O’Shea (c), S. O’Brien; D. Clifford, T. Brosnan, P. Clifford.

Subs for Kerry: P. Geaney for T. Brosnan (48); D. Moran for A. Spillane (50); P. Murphy for B. Ó Beaglaoich (51); M. Burns for S. O’Brien (63); J. O’Connor for D. O’Connor (67).

Referee: B. Cawley (Kildare).

More in this section

Tipperary v Kerry - TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship Semi-Final McGlynn double fires Kerry to victory over Tipperary 
Clinical Cork ease to Munster minor camogie crown Clinical Cork ease to Munster minor camogie crown
Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Screeney hits 2-8 as Offaly minors stun Dublin
Sligo v Kildare - EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Final

Kildare's defence takes plaudits in putting Sligo to the sword

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices