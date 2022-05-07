Clinical Cork ease to Munster minor camogie crown

Leading from start to finish, the Rebels were put firmly on the road to their latest clean sweep of U18 honours when scorer-in-chief Ciara Morrison raided for the opening goal just before the break to ensure a 1-9 to 0-5 interval cushion.
Cork celebrating their win over Clare in the Minor A Camogie final in Cahir on Saturday afternoon.

Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 16:46
Eoin Brennan, Cahir

Munster Minor A Camogie Championship final 

Cork 2-16 

Clare 0-6 

A second Munster and All-Ireland Minor A Camogie Championship double in three seasons was Cork’s reward for a commanding provincial final victory over Clare in Cahir, Tipperary on Saturday afternoon.

Leading from start to finish, the Rebels were put firmly on the road to their latest clean sweep of U18 honours when scorer-in-chief Ciara Morrison raided for the opening goal just before the break to ensure a 1-9 to 0-5 interval cushion.

With all of the All-Ireland champions’ first half tally impressively stemming from play, it was a timely sucker-punch that a battling Clare never recovered from. Instead, Cork welcomed the slight conditions to dominate the third quarter with a 1-4 blitz, capped off by a second Morrison goal at 2-13 to 0-5. The tireless Edel Sheehan was awarded the official player-of-the-game nod but it was difficult to also look past wing-forward Orlaith Mullins who excelled throughout with a six point haul from play. Clare fought to the end and had four late consolation shots on goal but found Cork’s miserly rearguard in defiant mood on their way to a three-in-a-row of prestigious Minor A crowns.

Scorers for Cork: C Morrison (2-2); O Mullins (0-6); F Twohig (0-3, 1f); L Hallihan, M Condon, O Cahalane, C Walsh, E Sheehan (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Clare: A Cooney (0-4, 3f); A Moloney, G Carmody (0-1 each) 

CORK: J Connaughton; M de Burca, A Barrett, T Elliot; A Cashman, A Healy, E Duignan; E Sheehan, M Condon; O Cahalane, C Morrison, O Mullins; L Hallihan, F Twohig, A Fahy.

Subs: C Walsh for Fahy (28), A O’Sullivan for de Burca (HT), T Coleman for Duignan (37), C Lane for Connaughton (42), E Cantillon for Healy (49), C Murphy for Twohig (58), E Crowley for Hallihan (58), E Murphy for Mullins (58) 

CLARE: S Cullen; C Queally, J Nicholas, A Dillon; L Slater, E Murphy, HM Neylon; A Walsh, A Moloney; G Carmody, L Grady, A Cooney; A Anderson, M Hanrahan, A Dooley 

Subs: E Fitzgibbon for Slater (23), E Begley for Moloney (39), É McInerney for Dooley (48), L O’Donnell for Hanrahan (53) Referee: TP Sullivan (Tipperary)

READ NOW
Latest

