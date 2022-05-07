Screeney hits 2-8 as Offaly minors stun Dublin

Offaly advanced to the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship final as they secured a well-deserved nine-point victory over a lethargic Dublin at O’Connor Park on Saturday. The visitors opened up brightly with a Ruán O’Connor goal prompting a 1-5 to 0-4 lead by the 11th minute but a well-taken goal from the excellent Adam Screeney soon after and a Dan Ravenhill penalty saw Offaly turn around with a 2-11 to 1-9 interval lead. Screeney’s second goal, five minutes into the second-half effectively settled the issue with the eight points shared by Ollie Gaffney and Conor Brennan of mere consolation value to Dublin by the final whistle.