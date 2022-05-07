Patrick Kelly: A positive performance is a pre-requisite from Cork

After much toing and froing behind the scenes Cork and Kerry will this evening face off in front of a near capacity crowd in Páirc Uí Rinn. I have heard it said and seen it written that the Cork players’ stance of ‘ Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere’ has heaped the pressure on them to get a result, or at the very least a performance.

While this is a fair conclusion to draw, I don’t see it holding true. To expect the Cork players’ statement to transform a team who survived in Division Two by the skin of their teeth into a team capable of putting it up to the Division One champions and favourites for the All-Ireland is fanciful. The easiest thing to do for this group of Cork players would have been to stay quiet and accept their lot of travelling to Killarney. As far as I’m concerned, the Cork players and management played a blinder in standing their ground and forcing the issue.

As a Cork man my hope is that the bond formed in those difficult few weeks after the Cork players made their statement and then kept their powder dry will come to fruition in the aftermath of this game and even on their return to collective training for next year’s campaign. Nothing brings a squad together like the siege mentality- a cause can inspire.

The timely intervention of Kerry in breaking the impasse is likely to be last charitable act bestowed upon their hosts as I expect them to hit Cork with everything in their armoury from the off. Two years ago, in an empty Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Kerry travelled with the same expectation of a straightforward victory. Their tactics, however, cost them dearly. Instead of being aggressive and pressing up on Cork and forcing them to play at a high tempo, Kerry gifted short kickouts all evening to the home side.

This allowed Cork a constant supply of possession and a platform to play the games on their terms and at their pace. Last year’s aggressive press and resultant demolition in Killarney suggests they learned their lesson. I’d expect a 12 or 13 man press on the Cork kickouts tonight. My hope is that Cork have prepared for this and have a kickout strategy that involves going long and attacking the breaks with huge numbers. Inviting the Kerry press with short kickouts would be kamikaze in my eyes.

In last year’s Munster final Cork led in Killarney by five points just after the water break. Brian Hurley was the man doing most of the damage and he should have ample support in Steven Sherlock and Cathail O’Mahony. Cork’s game plan is likely to be quite defensive and those three (if selected) will often find themselves isolated and possessions in short supply. For Cork to have a chance that trio will have to shoot the lights out, which they are all capable of.

Cork’s final two games of the league are probably the best insight into how the rest of the team will shape up. Six weeks have passed since and challenges and A v B games will naturally influence team selection but injuries aside it’s hard to see too much change in style or personnel. John O’Rourke and Dan Ó Duinín have the toughest role on any modern team, the working wing forwards. Both will be expected to track back and free up extra defenders for Cork while then pressing out and defending the onrushing Kerry cavalry. Both are well capable of scoring themselves, but energy might be in short supply after the donkey work is done.

The likely absence of Ian Maguire creates an unwanted headache for Cork and one which will probably impact who plays at 11. If Maguire is absent, I expect Cork will need another fielder or physical presence at centre forward which could pave the way for a debut for his Barrs’ clubmate Brian Hayes. By the end of the league Colm O’Callaghan had established himself as a good foil for Maguire at midfield with impressive performances against Down and Offaly. Whoever gets the nod for Cork in this triangle will do so with little experience at this level.

The most obvious strategic change in Cork’s final two league games was the use of two full-time deep lying sweepers. On both occasions Cork were essentially gifted two extra defenders by the opposition but at no stage did they operate without extra protection in front of the full back line. That worked to an extent against inferior opposition, although the concession of 1-12 against Down and 1-20 against Offaly wouldn't exactly be considered mean. If as expected wingbacks John Cooper and Mattie Taylor sit off their direct opponents, then the aforementioned O’Rourke and Ó Duinín will be busy chasing. This in turn will free up the attack minded Kerry wing backs to punch holes in the Cork defence.

That’s before we even get to the match ups. David Clifford, Sean O’Shea, Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney will all require continuous man marking. They also can’t be allowed one on one. Unfortunately, Cork’s injury list is as dire as it’s ever been. Some injuries may have cleared but the two first names on a Cork back six Seán Meehan and Seán Powter are probable absentees. Therefore, I can’t see how Cork will end up playing anything other than 13 or 14 men behind the ball, whether by design or not. The problem with playing this system (as Cork found out in the league) is that they will struggle to apply any pressure to a well drilled Kerry kickout, thus ensuring a constant supply of possession.

Cork will look to Derry last week for the template and inspiration in taking out a more vaunted rival. The problem for Cork is they face a group who won’t be lacking for motivation or naïve to the dangers of complacency. Páirc Ui Chaoimh in 2020 and Tyrone in Croke Park in last year’s semi-final are still open wounds. A win tonight won’t erase those memories but the manner they do could tell us a lot about where this Kerry team are going.

The first round of the qualifiers isn’t until early June so Cork will have four weeks to recover and refocus should they lose. My hope (defeatist as it is) is that a positive performance tonight, allied to injuries clearing up will provide the launching pad for a run in the qualifiers. Most Cork football people are realistic and struggle to see how Cork can match Kerry for 70 plus minutes of championship intensity. That said, we were saying the same thing two years ago.