From Galvin red to first floodlit game, Páirc Uí Rinn an unhappy hunting ground for Kerry

Might Cork have good reason for being so adamant Saturday’s Munster semi-final should be played in Páirc Uí Rinn?
Red mist: Paul Galvin, Kerry, and Eoin Cadogan, Cork, are sent off by referee Maurice Deegan at Pairc Ui Rinn in 2010. Pic: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 06:30
John Fogarty

Might Cork have good reason for being so adamant Saturday’s Munster semi-final should be played in Páirc Uí Rinn?

It hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Kerry teams down through the years. Twice in the space of three seasons, Nemo Rangers have upset the odds to beat Kingdom clubs there: Austin Stacks in the 2019 Munster senior semi-final and the ‘17 provincial final against Dr Crokes.

This Cork group may not have the brashnes

2015 Division 1, Round 4 – Cork 3-17 Kerry 2-9

Kerry fielded only six of the team that started against Donegal the previous September. On their way to topping the table before losing the final to Dublin, Cork were untouchable in the second half as they feasted on Kerry’s kick-outs. 

Cork scorers: C. O’Neill (1-6, 0-5 frees); J. O’Rourke (2-0); D. O’Connor (0-4, 2 frees); K. O’Driscoll (0-3); B. Hurley (0-2); C. O’Driscoll, C. Dorman (0-1 each).

Kerry scorers: B.J. Keane (0-5, 2 frees); K. Donaghy, T. Walsh (1-0 each); A. Fitzgerald (0-2); S. O’Brien, P. Crowley (0-1 each).

2010 Division 1, Round 2 – Cork 1-12 Kerry 0-12

A game remembered more for the double sending off of Eoin Cadogan and Paul Galvin in the first half and the fallout that followed, Cork also had debutant Noel Galvin dismissed later for a second booking. But it didn’t deter them from carving out a worthy win in what was to be an All-Ireland winning year. Paul Kerrigan found the net in the first half and Daniel Goulding was in mean scoring form.

Cork scorers: D. Goulding (0-7, 1 free); P. Kerrigan (1-2); M. Shields, D. O’Connor (free), P. O’Flynn (0-1 each).

Kerry scorers: B.J. Keane (0-3); D. Walsh, B.J. Walsh, P. O’Connor, D. O’Callaghan (0-2 each); Declan O’Sullivan (0-1).

2006 Division 1A, Round 2 – Cork 0-9 Kerry 0-14

As he did having led Kerry to their first home league win over Mayo in 13 years earlier this season, Jack O’Connor highlighted after this game that it was the first time Cork had suffered a defeat under the Páirc Uí Rinn lights. Cork fielded a weaker side and then Cork manager Billy Morgan took exception to Kerry’s defensive tactics in securing the victory.

Cork scorers: D. Goulding (0-4, 1 free), S. Levis, F. Gould ('45'), C. McCarthy, K. McMahon, K. O'Sullivan (0-1 each).

Kerry scorers: M.F. Russell (0-5, all frees); C. Cooper (0-3, 1 free); A. O’Mahony, K. Donaghy, Darran O’Sullivan, E. Brosnan, Declan O’Sullivan, S. O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

2005 Division 1, Round 1 – Cork 1-12 Kerry 0-8

A game that threatened to be more costly to Kerry than just the defeat as Colm Cooper had to be stretchered off after a heavy fall. Kerry, starting with just seven of the All-Ireland final winning team of the previous year, looked to be in command in the second half when Cork came alive and Nicholas Murphy secured the points with a 63rd-minute goal.

Cork scorers: C. O’Riordan (0-4, 1 free); N. Murphy (1-0); C. McCarthy (0-2); D. Kavanagh, S. Levis, J. Masters (free), B.J. O’Sullivan, J. Hayes, K. O’Sullivan (free) (0-1 each).

Kerry scorers: D. Quill, R. O’Connor (0-3 each); E. Brosnan, C. Cooper (0-1 each).

2003 Division 1, Round 1 – Cork 4-8 Kerry 1-9

The first ever floodlit league game in Ireland saw Cork mark the occasion with an emphatic victory over their neighbours who seemed to be still licking the wounds of losing out to Armagh in the 2002 All-Ireland final and were just back from a team holiday to South Africa. Kerry faded out badly after just 10 minutes. Corner-forward Colin Crowley’s brace of goals were the highlights in front of over 13,000 people.

Cork scorers: C. Crowley (2-3), M. Ó Cróinín 1-1 (0-1 free); G. Canty (1-0); F. Murray, P. Kissane, D. Kavanagh, C. Murphy (0-1).

Kerry scorers: D. Quill (0-5, 2 frees); Declan O’Sullivan (1-0); T. Ó Sé (0-2); S. O’Sullivan, D. Ó Cinnéide (free) (0-1 each).

Latest

