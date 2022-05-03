Delaney delivers a masterclass to help Tipp book final date

Munster MHC SF: Tipperary 3-27; Waterford 0-15

Tipperary full-forward Tom Delaney gave a forwards masterclass as the Premier County handed Waterford a 21-point drubbing in the Munster minor hurling semi-final at Semple Stadium.

The Cahir product shot 1-12 from play in a performance described afterwards by his manager as “magic”, to set up a rematch with Clare, whom they beat in the round-robin series, in the final next week.

After an opening 10-minute shoot-out in which the sides shared 10 points, Tipperary took a firm grip on proceedings. Delaney showed his class with six first-half points from play and Tipp were leading 0-14 to 0-7 in first-half injury time when a collision between Waterford defenders presented Delaney with a goal chance which he did not waste.

Waterford had two good goal chances before the break but Tipp goalie Eoin Horgan denied Ben O Sullivan after 23 minutes and three minutes later Peter Cummins failed to convert when a green flag seemed on.

Trailing by 0-8 to 1-14 at the interval, Waterford needed a big second half but Tipperary kept them at arm’s length through a low-key third quarter at which stage they led 1-18 to 0-14. From there to the finish there was only one team in it with Tipp scores flowing, and 2-9 registered as they routed their rivals.

They were 1-26 to 0-15 ahead when sub Josh Hayes got Tipp’s second goal on the hour mark and in injury time sub Darragh McCarthy bagged a third to round off a hugely impressive display .

While Delaney’s performance was particularly eye-catching for Tipp, they had many other top-drawer showings with Paddy McCormack, Adam Daly, Tadhg Sheehan, Chris O Donnell and Joe Egan also to the fore.

Waterford scored just six points from play in a performance that, after a bright opening, faded in disappointing fashion in the last quarter. Defender Conor Keane had a great game for them with Jack Twomey their main source of scores. Billy O Connell, Peter Cummins and subs Josh Hegarty and Conor Tobin also caught the eye.

Scorers for Tipperary: T Delaney (1-12), D McCarthy (1-1), D Corbett (0-4,4fs), P Mc Cormack (0-4), J Hayes (1-0), J Egan, A Daly, C Martin (0-2 each)

Scorers for Waterford: J Twomey (0-10, 9fs), G Power, B O Sullivan, M Morrissey, P Cummins, C Tobin (0-1 each)

Tipperary: E Horgan; C O Donnell, A O Hanlon, J Quinlan; S O Farrell, T Sheehan, J O Callaghan; C Foley, A Daly; C Martin, J Egan,P Phelan; D Corbett, T Delaney, P McCormack.

Subs: C English for Corbett (49mins), D McCarthy for Phelan (52mins), S Rohan for Martin (58mins), J Hayes for McCormack (59mins), K Loughnane for Sheehan (59mins).

Waterford: B Callaghan; C Keane, B Drohan, T Brennan; B O Connell, A O Neill, D Walsh; D Lalor, P Cummins; M Morrissey, S Mackey, G Power; B O Sullivan, J Twomey, J Henley.

Subs: J Hegarty for Lalor (20mins), C Tobin for Henley (h/t), B Flynn for Power (50mins), C Dunphy for Walsh (59mins).

Ref: J Donnellan (Clare)