Limerick taking nothing for granted against Tipperary 

There isn’t an U20 manager out there who won’t tell you that development and the moulding of players for senior graduation comes before silverware at this age grade.

With regard to the former, Limerick appear to be doing just fine.

Cathal O’Neill, who saved the county in their opening game of the Munster U20 hurling championship four weeks ago, has since graduated to senior championship involvement, a step up that hasn’t fazed him in the slightest, as evidenced by the three points he threw over against Waterford the weekend before last.

Colin Coughlan and Adam English are two more Limerick U20s who are part of John Kiely’s senior set-up, Coughlan having made four appearances during the League and English three.

So given the Limerick production line is in perfect working order and a steady stream of players are filtering into the senior panel, is U20 silverware in this evening's Munster decider of much importance?

How necessary a box is it to tick given the chief priorities of this age grade are already being met?

“There are some lads coming through that will hopefully make an impact at senior level in the next couple of years, but for the group as a whole, I think it is important we get silverware because we have put so much time and effort in since the start of the year,” Limerick manager Diarmuid Mullins begins.

“The big prize then, if you can win tomorrow, is that you are into an All-Ireland final. And regardless of lads going up to senior, I don't think any player in their career would downplay the chance to win a Munster medal and progress to an All-Ireland final.”

Mullins’ team, somewhat surprisingly, don’t seem to have been hampered by the loss of O’Neill to the senior grade. It was widely expected that Colin Coughlan would also be lost during the course of April, but his continued eligibility for the U20 grade has definitely been of benefit to Mullins' crew.

“We are delighted that we have access to Colin for the time being, but we will also be delighted when the time comes, and it will come, that Colin will be involved in senior championship duty for Limerick, and it will be fantastic for him and fantastic for us that he is progressing.”

Having seen an eight-point second-half advantage whittled down to one score late on in their semi-final against Waterford, Mullins has called for consistency of performance from his players this evening.

“There have been periods of time where we haven't concentrated as much as we would like to have and have been a little bit casual. The other thing is that at this level, the opposition are going to have a period of dominance and it is about how you deal with that too.

“Tipperary have proved in all their games how well they can play. They must be on a crest of a wave having won convincingly against Cork.

“We have played Tipperary twice in challenge games. There was nothing in those games. I expect Wednesday will be very tight again.”

There are two changes to the Tipperary team from the side that beat Cork in the semi-final. Michael Corcoran replaces Conor McKelvey in the half-back line, with Josh Keller coming in for Ed Connolly at right half-forward.

Tipperary: P Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs); C Cadell (JK Brackens), C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), L Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane); C Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), J Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), M Corcoran (Silvermines); D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), J Campion (Drom & Inch); J Keller (Nenagh Éire Óg), P McGarry (St Mary’s), E Ryan (Borris-Ileigh); K Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), J Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields).