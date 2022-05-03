Ronan McCarthy: 'This toing and froing of players between codes has never really benefitted Cork football'

Former Cork manager Ronan McCarthy says football in the county can only move forward if young dual players are issued with an ultimatum to stay with a code after U20 level.

McCarthy, who stepped away last year having players’ support but not the backing of the county executive, estimates there were at least seven of the Cork hurlers in Thurles on Sunday who would be “high quality footballers”.

Explaining one of the reasons why Cork football have struggled in recent times, he pointed to the age-old difficulty of dual players migrating towards the hurling set-up. The Douglas man revealed that in his four years in charge he never allowed a player back to the football group after they had opted for hurling.

“From a Cork point of view, it is time to burn the boats if I could use that phrase,” he told the Irish Examiner’s live football podcast special in Dingle. “The message that we gave to players from my time from ‘18 on was ‘if you go, you’re not coming back’. I think that message has to start now. Let players play up to of course U17 and U20, let them play both, but this toing and froing of players from hurling to football has never really benefitted Cork football.

“A good example of that is Aidan Walsh, a two-time All-Star in football, and he drifts off playing hurling and really ended up playing neither. Mark Keane, for example, is not playing football at the moment but is playing very little hurling as well.

“So we’ve never really benefitted from our dual code. Cork hurling has to do what’s best for Cork hurling, no issue with that whatsoever. And if a player makes a decision about where they want to go, perfect, but ‘you’re not coming back’. Until we make that decision, we’re going to struggle a bit.”

Regarding Darragh Ó Sé’s disparaging remarks about Cork in his Irish Times column last week, McCarthy mentioned the former Kerry midfielder’s poor managerial return. “Darragh was a manager of a Kerry U21 team for three years that didn’t manage to win a championship game. I’m sure he wouldn’t say about his team that they didn’t give their effort and everything else.” McCarthy is optimistic Cork can be competitive against Kerry in Saturday’s Munster semi-final providing they retain more of the ball than they did in the 2021 Munster final when they lost by 24 points. “I think Cork, if they set up properly and get a foothold in the game, can be within five or six points of Kerry.

“Go back to the game in Killarney last year, we were absolutely hosed on our own and their kick-outs. I think Kerry won 75% of all kick-outs. With the quality of the forward line they have... and Kerry are also a great team playing with the handbrake off, when the game is gone. They will put you to the sword. It happened to Tyrone, it happened to Galway. Even if you look at the game against Dublin in the league, it was four points to three 15, 17 minutes in the first half and Dublin were 14 points down at half-time.

“I think Cork can’t do as badly as we did last year off kick-outs. You’d hope we’d win an adequate amount of possession. The second thing, if you look at the goal Kerry got immediately after half-time in Killarney last year, Brian Hurley took a shot that went into the air and the ball landed very near the post and the two closest players to that were Ian Maguire and Brian Hartnett, our two midfielders. The ball went out over the top, goal below, eight points down, you’re playing against the wind, against a quality side it went away from us very quickly.”

McCarthy also touched on his 12-week suspension last year arising from the training session on Youghal beach in January when the collective gatherings were not permitted as part of the lockdown.

He contested the ban all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) who endorsed the penalty but queried why there was no reason given for him receiving more than the minimum suspension. McCarthy felt the DRA acted objectively but remarked the earlier part of the disciplinary process was “not perfect”. He added: “To this day, I’m still waiting to be told what Covid rule that we broke. The penalty was for breaching the closed season.”