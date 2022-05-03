Kilcoo's Branagan & Ballygunner's Hutchinson scoop top prizes at AIB GAA club player awards

St Finbarrs’ pair Sam Ryan, who excelled in the Munster final win over Austin Stacks, and Steven Sherlock were selected in the football 15.
Ballygunner hurler Dessie Hutchinson, left, with his AIB GAA club hurler of the year award and Kilcoo footballer Eugene Branagan, with his AIB GAA club footballer of the year award. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 14:28
John Fogarty

All-Ireland senior club hurling champions Ballygunner have been honoured with seven of the 2021-22 AIB club hurling awards.

Football victors Kilcoo also picked up seven as Eugene Branagan and Ballygunner and Waterford star forward Dessie Hutchinson were crowned footballer and hurler of the year.

Hutchinson was joined by former Déise stars Stephen O’Keeffe and Philip Mahony as well as Ian Kenny, Paddy Leavey, Mikey Mahony and Billy O’Keeffe. Runners-up Ballyhale Shamrocks picked up five including current Kilkenny players Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran, TJ Reid and Eoin Cody.

Outside of the finalists, Slaughtneil, who lost a closely-fought semi-final against Ballygunner, picked up two – Cormac O’Doherty and Brendan Rodgers. Galway champions are represented in the form of Galway defender Fintan Burke.

St Finbarrs’ pair Sam Ryan, who excelled in the Munster final win over Austin Stacks, and Steven Sherlock were selected in the football 15. The Branagans brothers Eugene and Daryl headed up the strong Kilcoo contingent with finalists Kilmacud Crokes picking up four gongs, among them ex-Dublin players Rory O’Carroll and Craig Dias. Also chosen were Niall Daly and Paul Carey of Connacht victors Pádraig Pearse’s.

In the football selection, all but Daryl Branagan were picking up their first club award while there were nine hurlers chosen for at least the second time, Shamrocks’ Holden and TJ Reid commended for a third time along with Mahony and Rogers. O’Keeffe, Kenny, Burke, Hutchinson and Cody were shortlisted for the second time.

The teams were selected by a panel of national Gaelic games correspondents from across, print, broadcast and digital media. The scheme was introduced from 2018 following a Congress proposal.

2021-22 AIB GAA player awards.

Hurling.

Stephen O’Keeffe; Ian Kenny (both Ballygunner), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Fintan Burke (St Thomas); Philip Mahony (Ballygunner), Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran (both Ballyhale Shamrocks); Cormac O’Doherty (Slaughtneil), Paddy Leavey; Mikey Mahony (both Ballygunner), TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Billy O’Keeffe; Dessie Hutchinson (both Ballygunner); Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks).

Club hurler of the year: Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner).

Football.

Niall Kane (Kilcoo); Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s), Ryan McEvoy (Kilcoo), Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes); Miceál Rooney (Kilcoo), Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes), Daryl Branagan (Kilcoo); Craig Dias (Kilmacud Crokes), Niall Daly (Pádraig Pearse’s); Ceilum Doherty, Jerome Johnston, Eugene Branagan (all Kilcoo); Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Paul Carey (Pádraig Pearse’s).

Club footballer of the year: Eugene Branagan (Kilcoo).

IE-logo

