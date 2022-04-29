Injury blow for Déise as Daly ruled out of championship

Waterford defender Iarlaith Daly will miss the rest of the championship with an ankle injury.
The Lismore man was taken off after 29 minutes against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds last Saturday night.
Daly started at full back for Liam Cahill’s side and picked up Aaron Gillane in a switch with Conor Prunty. He held the Patrickswell All Star to a point from play before he was forced off with ankle ligament damage.
Daly was nominated for Young Hurler of the Year in 2020. He came on for the injured Tadhg De Burca as a first half substitute in the All Ireland final.
He missed the last three games of the 2021 championship with a quad injury. The versatile defender, who can slot in at full back and half back, started six of Waterford’s seven league matches.