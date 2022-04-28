Limerick talisman Lynch ruled out of Munster Championship

Two-time hurler of the year Cian Lynch has been ruled out for the remainder of the Munster senior hurling championship.
The Limerick star was replaced after 11 minutes in last Saturday’s Round 2 victory over Waterford having injured his hamstring. He will miss the remaining games against Tipperary in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday week and Clare in Ennis on May 15.
Should Limerick reach a fourth consecutive provincial final, Patrickswell man Lynch will also be unavailable for that game due to be played on June 5. The All-Ireland quarter-finals are set for June 18 and the semi-finals July 2 and 3.
A statement from John Kiely and his management team published on the Limerick website this evening read: "On Saturday evening last Cian sustained a hamstring injury and will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical team. As a result, Cian will not have any further involvement in this year’s Munster Hurling Championship.
“No further comment will be made regarding Cian’s injury at this time. We wish Cian a very speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back playing again in the very near future.”