Waterford mourn the loss of Tom Cunningham, hero of '59

The death has occurred of Waterford’s 1959 All-Ireland winner Tom Cunningham.

The Dungarvan man, a highly regarded corner-back, was one of the last surviving members of that famous team.

Cunningham won three Munster SHC titles in 1957, ‘58 and ‘59. He also claimed an All-Ireland minor title with the county in 1948, one of three on the ‘59 team to do so.

Cunningham was a dual star who captured a number of Railway Cup medals to his name with Munster and was a member of the Waterford team that shocked Kerry in the 1957 Munster semi-final in Walsh Park, 2-5 to 0-10.

Cunningham was also a part of one of hurling’s most famous images, shot by Louis MacMonagle for The Cork Examiner. The photo, taken on July 8, 1962, during a Munster semi-final between Cork and Waterford captured Deise goalkeeper Ned Power sailing up to fetch a ball as Christy Ring pulls hard. The third hurler, taking the brunt of Ring’s stick across his face, was Cunningham. In 2020 he caught up with Irish Examiner to discuss both that image and his storied career.

A long-serving official at club, county and provincial level, Dungarvan GAA club paid tribute to their hero.

"It is the Dungarvan hurling and football club’s very sad duty to inform you of the death of our former player and club trustee Tom Cunningham this Thursday morning in Waterford Regional Hospital.

“Anyone who was involved in the Dungarvan club over the years will know very well that Tom was one of our greatest members ever, whether it be on the playing fields where he achieved ultimate success as a hurler - or as a staunch worker behind the scenes, tasks he did efficiently and away from the spotlight for the betterment and development of our club.

"Tom always had the good of the club at heart, he was a trustee of Dungarvan GAA up to today, a vice President and in latter years he was always available to give his wise counsel on matters that would arise. The Dungarvan club meant so much to this player of national renown.

“He covered so many roles and gave a total commitment to us from the day he first swung a hurley or kicked a football. In recent years, Tom based his daily walk around the town he loved so well from our club grounds and regularly paid a visit to Pairc Dungarbhain when it was nice and quiet to look at our field developments and enquire about them.

"Tom Cunningham will not be known to the younger generation of Dungarvan players but he leaves behind an example to them as the kind of member the club would like them to be. Born in 1931 and died in 2022, Tom Cunningham will always be remembered fondly and with appreciation by Dungarvan GAA Club."

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.