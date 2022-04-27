Ben O'Connor: Cork can't waste any more time - move Joyce to six

Former Cork hurler Ben O’Connor has called for Ciarán Joyce to be selected at centre-back for Sunday's “knockout” Munster championship fixture against Clare.

There has been widespread commentary surrounding the Cork number six shirt in the wake of the county’s heavy defeats to Waterford in the League final and then Limerick in the opening round of the Munster championship, with O’Connor insisting that Joyce should take over the centre-back berth from the ball-playing Mark Coleman.

Joyce, who lined out at centre-back during Cork’s back-to-back All-Ireland U20 winning campaigns in 2020 and '21, has operated at wing-back since graduating to the senior set-up earlier this year.

“Personally, I'd fire Ciarán Joyce in centre-back. I have heard people say, he is fierce young (Joyce is still U20), but all going well, he is going to be centre-back for the next 10 years and so why waste time moving him around here and there. Put him in centre-back and start building your team around him,” said the three-time All-Ireland winner.

As for Coleman, O’Connor would shift him to either wing-back or midfield.

“Somewhere where he can get on the ball easier. When Mark came on the scene first at wing-back, he got on a load of free ball. He is still trying to play the same game, at centre-back, and you won't get away with that as a centre-back, in my opinion.

“Mark is a ball-player and a threat going forward, and Ciarán is a natural centre-back. We saw him there for the U20s, he has a 100% defenders mentality.

“I'd also start Alan Connolly. He got two bad balls in the first half of the League final and was taken off at half-time. We were being roasted in our backline and yet the corner-forward got taken off.”

Outside of personnel switches, the former Cork forward said the biggest change that needs to be seen the next day is Cork’s aggression and work rate, which he described as “non-existent” when going down by 11 points at home to Limerick.

“I think fellas are looking for the easy ball all the time. There is no fella prepared to win it, do the donkey work, and pop it off then. Every fella is running into space to get the handy one and that doesn't happen when you are up against the top teams.

“If you look at the Kyle Hayes goal the last day, there were two defenders on him. One little shimmy and our two boys went one way and Kyle the other way. Communication would have stopped that goal. You can't legislate for fellas making mistakes like that. Sean O'Donoghue got turned over for the other goal.

“There is fellas cutting management since the Limerick match, but you can't legislate for the mistakes fellas make on the field.

“I know they are not going out to make mistakes, but when they go out and do things like that, you think the coaches told them to go in and do that, they didn't, these are things that happen in the spur of the moment when lads get panicked.

“If they get their aggression and work-rate right, they'll come through against Clare. That is what I was most disappointed with against Limerick. Their aggression and work-rate was nil. The dirty side of it, the hooks and blocks, that is the foundation for winning games.”