O'Gorman reported 'a lot of negative vibes going around' the county since the one-point loss to Dublin and said it's imperative that they bounce back by beating Laois on Sunday
Larry O'Gorman: Wexford players 'confused' by new gameplan

27 April 2022; Former Faythe Harriers GAA Club and Wexford hurler Larry O'Gorman in attendance at the launch of the 2022 Beko Club Champion at Croke Park in Dublin, a competition to reward and celebrate local GAA club heroes who go above and beyond to help their local community and club. For more information visit leinstergaa.ie/beko-club-champion-2021/. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 07:10
Paul Keane

It started out with manager Darragh Egan talking about 'hybrid' hurling for 2022 but Wexford legend Larry O'Gorman reckons the players now look simply 'confused'.

Wexford are up against it to qualify from the Leinster championship following last weekend's home loss to Dublin, a week after drawing with Galway.

O'Gorman reported 'a lot of negative vibes going around' the county since the one-point loss to Dublin and said it's imperative that they bounce back by beating Laois on Sunday.

The 1996 Texaco Hurler of the Year believes it will ultimately come down to the final round game against Kilkenny and wants to see Wexford generally play a more direct game.

Shortly after his appointment, Egan said 'we will be playing it as best we can through the lines, direct, but also a mix-and-match and a hybrid approach going forward'.

O'Gorman, speaking at the launch of the 2022 Leinster GAA Beko Club Champion, felt it didn't work against Dublin last weekend.

"We got a little bit confused, we got lost in our own game," said O'Gorman. "And it didn't really suit us. In the first-half of both games, we sort of opened it up, we got the ball in nice and neatly to Rory O'Connor or Conor McDonald. But for some reason we're finding it difficult to do the same thing more often.

"Whether it's the short ball or the long ball, the players are a little bit confused, when the ball is going to come. It's something that Darragh will have to work on. There'll have to be an idea or plan or thought gone into it."

Tipperary man Egan inherited a Wexford squad used to playing a sweeper and a short-passing strategy under Davy Fitzgerald. O'Gorman would love more direct deliveries, more of the time.

"Yeah, as much as possible," he said. "At the present moment, Lee Chin is not 100 percent fit and Jack O'Connor would be another great ball winner. We don't really have much of a ball winner in the half-forward line at the present moment and that's the reason why we are struggling to score from the half-forward line. 

"I think out of last Sunday's game we only scored two points from play from the nine forwards, including the three subs who were brought on. That's not a great return.

"Lee and Jack's physical presence would have been missed in those games. We're not a big team anymore. We're inclined to be pushed around a small bit. Dublin and Galway did push us around when it got to the physical side of it. 

"We are trying to work the ball through the lines and we're physically not able to break them down. So we need to come up with a new system, a new plan."

O'Gorman agreed that after five years under Fitzgerald, switching systems will take time.

"He (Egan) is only in the job six months so it is going to take time and take a lot of ideas.

"The sweeper, yes, we do need a sweeper on occasions but certainly we need scores and at the present moment we're lacking when it comes to getting scores on the board."

Limerick withstand Waterford comeback to reach Munster final
Ben O'Connor: Cork can't waste any more time - move Joyce to six
Paul Curran: A fresh Con O'Callaghan could return rejuvenated
27 April 2022; Jack Cahalane of Cork in action against Conor Cadell and Conor O'Dwyer of Tipperary during the oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship semi-final match between Tipperary and Cork at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Tipperary end Cork's U20 three-in-a-row hopes

