Positive injury news for the Cork footballers

Killian O’Hanlon is the latest Cork footballer to come off the county’s shortening injury list and return to training ahead of their Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry on Saturday week.

The Cork midfielder has been sidelined since April of last year after rupturing both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus during a Cork training session less than a fortnight after inter-county teams had been given the all-clear to resume collective training.

A first-team regular since 2019, the injury forced O’Hanlon to sit out last year’s League and Championship campaigns, as well as this year’s League. And while the Kilshannig clubman has next to no competitive game-time under his belt, his return to training does provide the Cork management with an additional option in the middle of the field, where the Rebels are currently planning without the injured Ian Maguire, for the visit of Kerry on May 7.

O’Hanlon lined out at centre-forward during the last championship meeting between the two counties on Cork soil, that the evening of Cork’s famous smash-and-grab victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the winter of the 2020.

After a spring dominated by injury setbacks, there are now a number of Cork footballers in line to make their first competitive start of the year in next week’s Munster semi-final.

Defender Maurice Shanley, the same as O’Hanlon, has not pulled on the red shirt since the 2020 Munster final defeat to Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but having trained fully in recent weeks, the Clonakilty man is set for his first inter-county involvement in 18 months at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Midfielder Paul Walsh and inside forward Damien Gore, both of whom featured during the McGrath Cup earlier this year but subsequently missed the League because of injury, are others in the frame to start against Kerry.

Along with the returning O’Hanlon and Walsh, further middle-third options are Brian Hartnett and Brian Hayes. Hamstring injuries meant the pair saw minimal game-time during the League.