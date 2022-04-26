Dáire O’Leary released by Cork seniors to U20 side

Cork senior Dáire O’Leary has been drafted into the county U20 team for Wednesday evening’s Munster semi-final away to Tipperary (Semple Stadium, 7.30pm).

O’Leary, who is one of six changes to the Cork U20 team from the side that lost to Limerick last Wednesday, has not been involved with the U20s this season as both he and Ciarán Joyce focused exclusively on their senior involvement.

O’Leary was a regular at full-back for Cork during the Allianz League but has not featured for the seniors since coming off injured at half-time in the semi-final win over Kilkenny.

Following conversations between the U20 and senior management, it was agreed that O’Leary would line out for the U20s in Thurles.

Also coming into the Cork defence is last year’s All-Ireland minor winning centre-back Ben O’Connor, who missed Cork’s opening game of the Munster U20 championship a fortnight ago because of international rugby commitments. And although available for last week’s second group game against Limerick, he was not part of the match-day 24 on that occasion.

Cathal McCarthy of Sarsfields, who started Cork’s opening championship game at corner-back, comes in at midfield, while the three new additions in attack are Sean Walsh, dual player Colin Walsh, and Daniel Hogan.

The sextet to lose out are Darragh O’Sullivan, Kevin Lyons, Michael Mullins, Denis McSweeney, Eoin O’Leary, Diarmuid Healy.

Ballygiblin’s Darragh Flynn, who was an integral part of last season’s All-Ireland winning team, returns from injury to take his place on the bench.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); E Downey (Glen Rovers), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), C Smyth (Midleton); B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), C McCarthy (Sarsfields); B Keating (Ballincollig), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s); C Walsh (Kanturk), D Hogan (Sarsfields), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: C Wilson (Newcestown), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), C Geary (Youghal), E Cullinane (Ballinhassig), D Flynn (Ballygiblin), D Healy (Lisgoold), M Howell (Douglas), D McSweeney (Blarney), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

TIPPERARY: P Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs); C Cadell (JK Brackens), C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), L Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane); C Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), J Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), C McKelvey (Silvermines); D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), J Campion (Drom & Inch); E Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), P McGarry (St Mary’s), E Ryan (Borris-Ileigh); K Shelly (Moycarkey Borris), J Leamy (Golden Kilfeacle), P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields).

Subs: J O’Dwyer (Clonoulty Rossmore), T Cahill (Drom & Inch), M Corcoran (Silvermines), C Fogarty (Lorrha Dorrha), J Keller (Nenagh Eire Óg), S Kenneally (Moneygall), J Morris (St. Mary’s), C O’Brien (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), C Ryan (Borrisokane).

WATERFORD (v Limerick): C Troy (Ballygunner); C Foley (Abbeyside), R Furlong (Roanmore), J Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg); J Booth (Colligan), M Fitzgerald (Passage), R Power (Ballygunner); S Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), W Beresford (Abbeyside); A Ryan (Fourmilewater), S Callaghan (Abbeyside), S Walsh (Fourmilewater); C Berry (Ballygunner), Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), Padraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty).

Subs: M Kilgannon (Ballygunner), Jamie Power (Modeligo), Jake Foley (Ballygunner), Michael Mullaney (Stradbally), Tireoghain Flynn (Ballyduff Upper), Cian Rellis (Tramore), Caoimhín Walsh (Kilrossanty), Padraig Hynes (Shamrocks), Eoin O’Brien (Ballygunner)