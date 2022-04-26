Kerry U20 boss Declan O’Sullivan hails bench impact in Munster final win over Cork

Kerry U20 manager Declan O’Sullivan hailed the “great impact” his bench provided in wrestling back the Munster U20 title from Cork.

erry subs Gearoid Hassett, Jack O'Connor, and Jordan Kissane contributed six points from play from the 52nd minute onward to take the hosts across the line with seven to spare, 1-11 to 0-7 at Austin Stack Park on Monday night.

“Our overall work rate and energy picked up in the second half. When the subs came off the bench then, Cork were that bit more tired, so the work that the first 15 did to up the tempo after half-time paid off when the lads came on and in fairness, they made a great impact off the bench. It is a great sign of the lads to come in and make that difference,” said O’Sullivan.

“We had a purple patch there early in the second half, but we were probably a bit sloppy with our shooting until the boys came off the bench. They might have been frustrated looking at those wides, so they said they'd do something about it, and they certainly did.” O’Sullivan described the first half as a “cat and mouse” affair and said the 0-3 apiece interval scoreline had more to do with both teams’ wastefulness rather than the defensive approaches on either side.

“The first half was tactical. The situation of a final can be tough on players, they don't want to do anything early on that will lead to them going behind.

“There was a bit of cat and mouse, which is fine, but it still shouldn't have been as low scoring as it was. There were opportunities missed on both sides, goal opportunities missed on both sides. It was a poor conversion rate, rather than defensive play that contributed to the low scoring.

“It was good to get a result. Performance-wise, we'll be looking at it and we think there are improvements to be made. For tonight, we'll just enjoy the fact that we won it.”