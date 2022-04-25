Jayo: 'I’m disappointed we never got the challenge from a defeat'

To an extent, Jason Sherlock is envious of the unique treat afforded Dessie Farrell and the current Dublin management team — a championship defeat.

Coach with Jim Gavin for five seasons, each of Jayo’s campaigns ended in All-Ireland glory.

Dublin begin their latest voyage against Wexford next Saturday. Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Podcast, Sherlock believes the panel is capable of reclaiming the All-Ireland title this year, partly because of the restorative benefits that come with losing.

“In a lot of ways, I’m disappointed we never got the challenge from a defeat perspective,” Sherlock said. “I was only involved for five championships and we won them all.

“In my selfish coaching way, I do feel that defeat, that point of leaving a game, having to scratch your head, and question yourself, your values, question everything you’ve done, there’s so much growth in that.”

On top of that All-Ireland semi-final loss to Mayo last year, relegation from Divison 1 of the league only heightens the opportunity, in Sherlock’s view.

“From the supporters' point of view there’s a lot of questions. For the players it must be a great place to be.

“It’s hard to believe that Dublin could be coming kind of under the radar. That's how I feel potentially they can position this.

“I think to have that opportunity to be able to say there’s no expectation here, there’s no divine right that we are going to win, that’s a great place to be.

“At the end of the day, they have a lot of top quality players that have been there and done it. If you put the best Dublin 15 down on paper against any other team, they will certainly match up quite well.

“I think they have the capability to win it. I’ve dealt with enough of those players to know the calibre of them.

“The challenge for those boys is if they can embrace this challenge. It’s not about what they’ve done in the past, it’s not even about what they've done in the league, it’s about can they can get the focus and preparation right for the next few months.

“In a lot of ways it’s set up nicely for them to prove a lot of people wrong. It’ll be interesting to see how they embrace it.

“They played Wexford last year and the performance wasn’t great from a Dublin perspective and it kind of set the tone for the rest of the year.

“It’ll be a good gauge straight away to see what level they are at and it should give us some signs for the campaign ahead.”

Sherlock also attempted to define the famous 'process' that Jim Gavin and his collective so regularly referred to throughout their successful sequence.

“The process was about our opportunity to represent Dublin. That higher purpose, that connection with what you’re doing is so important. That was the starting point. Why were we there, to perform in that jersey that not many people have a chance to do.

“The second thing was that this isn’t a switch. You can’t go from not performing to rocking into an All-Ireland quarter final. It was always about performance, be it a National League game, a training session, a Leinster Championship game.

“We were lucky it was so competitive, that players knew this wasn't about ‘I can mind myself and get ready for the next game’.

“It was about performing. Because if they didn’t perform there would be questions asked, it was a great environment to be in.

“People might have seen a scoreboard being one-sided and thought there was no value in that. But we were able to challenge for things we didn’t do well in those games.

“That’s what the process was for us, keeping in the present and appreciating and respecting the opportunity that we had.”