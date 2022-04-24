Rathmore are table toppers after victory over Dingle

Rathmore are the only side with maximum points after round four of the County League as they held on to beat Dingle on a 2-14 to 1-16 scoreline and sit alone on top on eight points. Dingle led by 1-15 to 2-10 in the 54th minute after points by Conor Geaney and Barry O’Sullivan but Rathmore rallied to level with two Chrissy Spiers frees with just minutes left.

Barry O’Sullivan appeared to have given Dingle the win with another point but Sean Fitzgerald equalized in the 62nd minute and a draw looked a fair outcome but with the final kick of the game, John Moynihan snatched maximum points for Rathmore.

Despite a goal from a penalty by Mikey Geaney and five points each by Conor Geaney and Mathew Flaherty it wasn't enough for Dingle. John Moynihan and Brian Friel were excellent for Rathmore while Spiers was deadly accurate from placed balls.

A depleted Austin Stacks side were turned over by St Mary’s who were earning their first points when Anthony Cournane kicked an injury time winner which gave St Mary’s the win on a 1-11 to 0-13 scoreline. The sides were tied at 0-7 apiece at half time with Sean Quilter kicking four points for Stacks while Tadgh O’Connor notched 0-5 for St Mary’s side, four from frees.

There were more cards than scores in a tetchy second half and it looked that both sides would have to settle for a point until Anthony Cournane popped up in the 63rd minute winner with an overhead kick.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s, with a much stronger side than the earlier rounds, recorded their second win with a 1-11 to 0-11 win over a Dr Crokes side with only nineteen players as they fielded three teams on the day. But Kerins O’Rahilly’s who led 1-8 to 0-7 at half time only managed three points in the second half with the wind as they kicked eight wides.

Barry John Keane top scored with 1-6 and Conor Hayes added three points but they might have paid for their profligacy if their keeper Shane Foley hadn't denied Crokes twice late on when they might have goaled. Mark O’Shea and Mark Cooper stood out as Jordan Kiely kicked four frees and young Cian McMahon scored two super points.

Gneeveguilla are probably the team that are surprising many as they have recovered well from their All-Ireland Junior Final defeat to beat Spa 2-11 to 2-6 after conceding a goal scored by Ciaran Spillane just before half time. Spa led 1-6 to 0-6 but some inspired scores from Shane O’Sullivan saw Gneeveguilla hit the front.

A Shane Cronin goal for Spa closed the gap to two, 1-10 to 2-5, but a late Shane O’Sullivan goal ensured maximum points for Gneeveguilla.

Ballymacelligott gained a second win over bottom club An Ghaeltacht on a 1-16 to 1-9 score line having led 0-8 to 1-3 at half time. Aidan Breen struck for a Ballymac goal while Vinny Horan top scored for the winners.