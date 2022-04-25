Bonner calls GAA disciplinary system 'an absolute farce'

For a man who likes to instantly put himself above any sniff of controversy, Donegal manager Declan Bonner still left the word ‘farce’ ringing in the air when asked about the disciplinary procedures that allowed Armagh to get three players cleared for this game after Donegal decided against a hearing for their two players.

Surprised the Armagh fellas got off, Declan?

“Yeah, surprised, but listen, in terms of the CAC or CCC or whatever it is, there’s a lot of questions to be answered because that whole appeals committee is an absolute farce, to be quite honest. Not that we dwelt too much on it, we did the job we had to do,” he said.

Hang on a minute, ‘absolute farce?’ Do tell… “I’m not gonna get involved in it now. I know yous are looking a bit of controversy but yous are not gonna get that. You see it yourself, if you’re getting players off…They have to look at it, that’s for sure, but it’s not for me, I’m not part of it.”

And with that, back to the more mundane business of how the game was won.

It’s clear that they are a team transformed when they can include leaders like Michael Langan and Ciaran Thompson, both of whom were absent for long spells of the league.

“Listen, it was great to get those boys back, we didn’t have them for the league,” said Bonner, now in his fifth year in charge.

“Langan missed a lot of the league, Caolan McGonagle didn’t play much and I suppose Thompson didn’t play much of it so if you take those three guys out of it…

“It’s great to have them back, they give us great options and we have two weeks to get ready for the semi-final. I was watching Cavan yesterday, they are well organised and it is going to be a test for us.”

He continued, “We were doing a lot of things right in that first half. We kicked a lot of wides and kicked a lot short. There was a swirling breeze there that was difficult.

“We just told them to keep doing what they were doing, there was no big need to change anything.

“Armagh came at us strong at the start of the second half and we knew that. They also had the swirling breeze down there and found it difficult.

“Shane O’Donnell got the first point of the second half, that was important for us and we kicked on from there. I thought we were in control to be honest with you.”

A special mention of course for his 32-year-old captain Michael Murphy, in his 16th Championship campaign.

“Michael’s been going extremely well. He’s a role model, he’s a leader, and he put in a huge, huge shift there, a real selfless performance, covered every blade of grass. He was exceptional.”

Armagh did not speak to the media afterwards, their county PRO Claire Sheilds instructing the waiting media there would be no interviews.