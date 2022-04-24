Wexford surprise Offaly as Maughan's side go to Tailteann Cup

LEINSTER SFC PRELIMINARY ROUND

Wexford 1-15 Offaly 1-12

Wexford, third from bottom in Division Four this year, will face Dublin in the quarter-finals of the Leinster Football Championship next weekend after disposing of an Offaly side that was duking it out with Galway and Cork in the second tier.

That might sound like a shock but it is really more of a mild surprise. Offaly travelled here with an air of trepidation while recent form in the odd challenge game had Wexford primed for a right good go on a patch of land that is always difficult for away sides.

So it proved again.

For Offaly, this completes a dreadful week that had already seen their U20s relinquish their provincial and All-Ireland titles in the grade thanks to a dispiriting defeat to Kildare in a Leinster semi-final last Thursday evening.

They started out with the strong wind at their backs but had nothing more secure than a one-point lead to show for it at the end of a disappointing first-half that was low on incident and even more sparse on quality.

The visitors were lining out minus a fistful of important attackers – at least five - and they found it all too difficult to break down a Wexford side that had plenty of bodies back to act as disruptors.

Wexford negated the elements going forward by running the ball through the hands and, if that saw them stray down a dead end more often than not, then they still found enough openings to stay in touch through to the interval.

Moments of drama to that point were rare.

Mark Rossiter came close to claiming a goal for the hosts 20 minutes in, only for his shot to be blocked by a defender. Dylan Hyland almost managed one at the other end but his effort was stopped by goalkeeper Darragh Brooks.

Bernard Allen’s scrambled follow-up went wide.

The second-half was better, thankfully, though not from Offaly’s point of view.

Substitute Lee Pearson did claim the game’s first goal for them four minutes after the break. That engineered a four-point lead but it was the Ben Brosnan show for 15 minutes after that with the veteran claiming 1-5 of Wexford’s 1-7 that followed.

Brosnan scored points from frees and from play in that spell and he produced a killer finish off Liam Coleman’s pass to claim a goal 54 minutes in. Now they were five points up, until a Dylan Hyland free for Offaly finally stopped the rot.

That came with ten minutes to go, and 21 minutes after they last troubled the umpires and scoreboard, but it signalled the start of what looked at one point like it might be an astonishing turnaround for the midland side.

Three subsequent scores left Offaly just the two points behind with three minutes, and what proved to be four injury-time minutes, to play but Wexford settled themselves and the game with the next pair. A helluva win for them.

Scorers for Wexford: B Brosnan (1-8, 0-4 frees); M O’Connor, G Malone, P Hughes and T Byrne (all 0-1); E Nolan (0-1 mark); D Brooks and K O’Grady (0-1 free each).

Scorers for Offaly: L Pearson (1-0); P Dunican (0-3 frees); B Carroll (0-2); C Doyle, M Abbott and J O’Connor (all 0-1); N Darby, J Moloney, B Allen and D Hyland (all 0-1 free).

Wexford: D Brooks; L O’Connor, E Porter, M O’Connor; P Hughes, G Malone, D Furlong; N Hughes, L Coleman; A Tobin, D Shanley, K O’Grady; B Brosnan, E Nolan, M Rossiter.

Subs: T Byrne for Rossiter and R Brooks for Nolan (both 62); D O’Toole for Shanley (68); S Ryan for Tobin (73).

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, J Lalor, K Dolan; C Doyle, D Dempsey, N Darby; J Hayes, B Carroll; M Abbott, J Moloney, D Hyland; B Allen, A Sullivan, C Flynn.

Subs: L Pearson for Doyle (28); C Stewart for Allen (53); J O’Connor for Flynn (54); C O’Donoghue for Hyland (64); C McNamee for Abbott (71).

Referee: D O’Mahony (Tipperary).