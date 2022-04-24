Christian Pulisic brings Chelsea back their home comforts

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Chelsea won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 16:16
James St Denis

Chelsea 1 West Ham 0

Christian Pulisic’s last minute winner ended Chelsea’s poor run of form at home as they defeated ten-man West Ham 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The win for Chelsea means they remain in third place after their first win at home in five games, while West Ham remain in seventh, with their top four hopes all but over.

Thomas Tuchel was unable to call on Reece James, while Andreas Christensen had to be replaced after picking up an injury in the warm-up. David Moyes made six changes with Thursday’s Europa League semi-final clearly on the West Ham manager’s mind as numerous key players were rested.

After a lacklustre first thirty minutes for both teams, West Ham almost found themselves ahead in the 32nd minute, but Andriy Yarmolenko’s snapshot rifled past Edouard Mendy’s post and wide.

On 58 minutes Lukasz Fabianski saved well from Trevor Chalobah’s long range effort and the Blues began to knock on the door.

In the 69th minute, Mendy twice saved well from Yarmolenko, before a goal-denying block from Craig Dawson at the other end summed up Chelsea’s luck throughout the game, with Timo Werner firing the rebound into the side netting.

On 83 minutes, a golden opportunity for Chelsea to take the lead was presented to them after substitute Romelu Lukaku was brought down in the box by Craig Dawson, with the defender being shown his marching orders to rub salt in West Ham’s wounds.

However, Jorginho was unable to convert from the penalty spot, as West Ham lived on for another day.

But as the clock ticked into addition time, a dangerous ball into the box from Marcos Alonso was met by substitute Christian Pulisic to secure a vital three points, to the delight of the home crowd.

Victory means Thomas Tuchel’s men all but confirm third place in the league.

Tuchel’s attention turns to Manchester United on Thursday, as West Ham continue their European adventure at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea 3-4-3: Mendy 7, Azpilicueta 6, Thiago Silva 7, Chalobah 6, Loftus-Cheek 6 (Ziyech 75’), Kante 7, Jorginho 5, Alonso 6, Mount 6, Havertz 6 (Lukaku 75’), Werner 6 (Pulisic 75’).

West Ham 3-4-3: Fabianski 7, Johnson 7, Dawson 8, Cresswell 8, Coufal 7, Soucek 7, Noble 7 (Rice 61’), Masuaku 6, Yarmolenko 7 (Bowen 72’), Fornals 7, Benrahma 6 (Lanzini 77’).

Referee: Michael Oliver

