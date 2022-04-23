John Kiely content Limerick solved Waterford 'conundrums' 

Limerick boss John Kiely was delighted his side figured out “a few conundrums” on the way to being Waterford in the Munster SHC in the Gaelic Grounds.

“I’m pleased with the performance, it was a huge challenge, we met quite a lot of resistance, a few conundrums we had to figure out along the way.

“Even the injuries - Cian (Lynch) getting injured, we had to reset and go ahead but Cathal (O’Neill) came off the bench and did a great job for us. We’ve had a significant impact off our bench in the two games thus far which is very pleasing.

“We put a good bit of daylight between ourselves and Waterford in the second half, we were six or seven points up, and they got two goals quickly. That can rock a team but this team is very experienced and when teams have a purple patch and make it count, I back our guys to keep a cool head and to be able to cope with that.

“That’s exactly what they did, they kept doing the right thing with the ball, kept trying to play it through the lines and they fought very valiantly to win dirty ball in the last five minutes.

“We created the last four scoring chances - I know we didn’t convert them but we created them and often at that stage of a game that’s enough, to do that much. We probably should have seen it out by three or four but we’re happy with what we got.”

Kiely’s charges were “very calm and relaxed in the dressing-room at half-time.

"We just needed to make sure we didn’t play differently with the wind at our backs, that was the only point of emphasis, really.”

The Limerick boss is unsure whether injury victims like Seamus Flanagan and Kyle Hayes will be available for their next game in two weeks’ time.

“I don't know. We'll have to wait and see who's able to get back on the training field for at least two sessions before the Tipp game.

“At the very least they have to be back on the pitch by next Saturday night. So we'll give them another week. We have a week so we'll try get them on the pitch hopefully next Saturday night and we'll see where they go from there.

“We're not going to take any chances with fellas at this stage of the season. It's a short season as it is, so you could take a chance and he could miss a very substantial and important part of the season. So for us it's about ensuring that whoever togs out on the day is fit and healthy.”

Was Kyle Hayes a gamble last weekend?

“No,” said Kiely.

“He had recovered and he had trained properly for a week beforehand. So it wasn't actually in his stride that the hamstring gave him any trouble either. It was actually how he fell.

“He got tripped from behind and he just fell and it was how he fell. I don't think he's going to be too bad.”